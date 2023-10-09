Report: Gonzaga, Big 12 Resume 'Top-Level Discussions' About Conference Realignment

William Mancebo/Getty Images

The Big 12's efforts to make itself into a basketball powerhouse have reportedly focused in on Gonzaga.

Seth Davis of The Messenger reported the Big 12 and Gonzaga have had "top-level discussions" about the school joining the conference. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is reportedly the driving force behind the potential move, as he's recently met with school presidents and athletic directors to pitch his vision.

Gonzaga has not had a football team since 1941, so its addition to the Big 12 would largely be centered on its men's basketball program.

