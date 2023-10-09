X

    Report: Gonzaga, Big 12 Resume 'Top-Level Discussions' About Conference Realignment

    October 9, 2023

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 21: A general view of the Gonzaga logo on the court prior to the start between the Northwestern State Demons and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at McCarthey Athletic Center on December 21, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga defeats Northwestern State 95-57. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)
    William Mancebo/Getty Images

    The Big 12's efforts to make itself into a basketball powerhouse have reportedly focused in on Gonzaga.

    Seth Davis of The Messenger reported the Big 12 and Gonzaga have had "top-level discussions" about the school joining the conference. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is reportedly the driving force behind the potential move, as he's recently met with school presidents and athletic directors to pitch his vision.

    Gonzaga has not had a football team since 1941, so its addition to the Big 12 would largely be centered on its men's basketball program.

