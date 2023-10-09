Broncos' Sean Payton on Nathaniel Hackett: Jets 'Played Better Than Us' in Win

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton didn't want to add fuel to his rivalry with New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett following Sunday's game between the two teams.

When asked whether Hackett got his revenge for Payton's disparaging offseason comments following the Jets' 31-21 win, Payton told reporters, "Listen, they played better than us. I credit Robert [Saleh] and that staff. They won the game. That's how I look at it."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.