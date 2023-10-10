1 Player Every NBA Team Should Put On the Trade Block

10 of 30

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It's hard to shake the feeling that Chris Paul's tenure as a Golden State Warrior could be as fleeting as D'Angelo Russell's was. If the Golden State Warriors could get him for a wing of similar ability, a swap would make some sense.

There are some obvious differences between those situations, though. CP3 is one of the most cerebral players in NBA history. He's figured out how to thrive in seemingly less-than-idea (for him) situations before with the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. Even as he nears 40, he'll probably find a way to make this work as well.

So, to upgrade this roster without moving any of the franchise cornerstones, the Warriors would likely have to move a younger player like Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody.