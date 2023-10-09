Lakers' LeBron James Goes 7-5 in NFL Week 5 Sunday Picks After Going 12-3 in Week 4

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Don't call him LeProphet just yet.

But LeBron James has certainly found some early success in his NFL predictions endeavor. The NBA's All-Time leading scorer was back at it again Sunday after going 12-3 in Week 4.

And while he wasn't quite as accurate in his Week 5 predictions, James still managed to end up in the green, going 7-5 for Sunday's games.

The early-week games weren't kind to the King as the Washington Commanders' Thursday night loss was followed by the Buffalo Bills dropping a game across the pond against the Jacksonville Jaguars early Sunday morning in London.

However, he bounced back in a big way during the late afternoon window in which he called all four games correctly with the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs all coming out victorious.

James finished the late-game sweep in a big way as the San Francisco 49ers decimated the Dallas Cowboys. The four-time NBA champ made sure to emphasize that he was not a fan of America's Team.

James has another chance to better his record Monday night as he picked the Green Bay Packers to beat the Las Vegas Raiders.