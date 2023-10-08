X

    Mory Diaw Injured by Fan-Thrown Firework; Ligue 1 Match Called Off

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 8, 2023

    Clermont-Ferrand's French goalkeeper #99 Mory Diaw injured by a firecracker, is evacuated on a stretcher during the French L1 football match between Montpellier Herault SC and Clermont Foot 63 at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, southern France on October 8, 2023. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP) (Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images)
    PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

    Officials abandoned Sunday's Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and Clermont Foot 63 after Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw was injured by a firework thrown onto the pitch.

    The firework exploded next to Diaw, who immediately fell to the pitch, in second-half stoppage time. He was subsequently stretchered off.

    Montpellier was leading Clermont 4-2 when the match came to a halt.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

