Mory Diaw Injured by Fan-Thrown Firework; Ligue 1 Match Called Off

PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

Officials abandoned Sunday's Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and Clermont Foot 63 after Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw was injured by a firework thrown onto the pitch.

The firework exploded next to Diaw, who immediately fell to the pitch, in second-half stoppage time. He was subsequently stretchered off.

Montpellier was leading Clermont 4-2 when the match came to a halt.

