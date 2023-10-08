Jaguars Troll Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Sideline Frustration Video After Win vs. Bills

AP Photo/Ian Walton

The Jacksonville Jaguars had some fun at the expense of the Buffalo Bills after their 25-20 win in England on Sunday.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the Jaguars posted a side-by-side image of Josh Allen going through a table and video of Stefon Diggs venting his frustration on the sideline with the star quarterback looking on.

This was another frustrating game for the Bills offense, though Allen at least didn't go on a turnover spree like he did in Week 1 against the New York Jets. He threw one interception early in the fourth quarter when he took a shot deep downfield to Diggs on 3rd-and-15.

Allen finished the game 27-of-40 for 359 yards with three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and one interception. Diggs had a season-high 121 yards and caught a touchdown.

While those numbers look great, it wasn't until the fourth quarter that Buffalo's offense started playing well. The unit was held to seven points through the first three quarters. Six of its first eight drives gained fewer than 20 yards, excluding a kneel down at the end of the first half.

For whatever reason, the Jaguars defense has given Buffalo problems recently. The last time these two teams met was in Week 9 of the 2021 season. The Bills were 5-2 and scored at least 26 points in six consecutive games going into that matchup.

The Jaguars, who were on their way to a 3-14 record, won the game 9-6 and held the Bills to their second-lowest yardage total of the season (301).

Jacksonville's Josh Allen only had one tackle this time around. He had eight combined tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception in the game two years ago.