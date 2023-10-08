Former Cleveland Relief Pitcher Jim Poole Dies at 57 From ALS Complications

Jonathan Daniel

Jim Poole, a former relief pitcher for the Cleveland Indians and an 11-year MLB veteran, passed way Friday at the age of 57 following a battle with ALS, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Poole died in Atlanta surrounded by his family and loved ones, per a statement from Georgia Tech, his alma mater. He was diagnosed with ALS—also known as Lou Gehrig's disease—just two years ago in 2021.

"It broke my heart this morning to learn of Jim Poole's passing," Georgia Tech baseball coach Danny Hall said in a statement. "He was a first-class husband, father and teammate. He loved Georgia Tech and was dedicated to serving our coaches and players for many years. He epitomized the meaning of a Tech man. God rest his soul."

Over more than a decade in professional baseball, Poole was quite the journeyman. He began his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and went on to play for the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers and Montreal Expos.

Over 431 appearances in his career, all coming in relief, he racked up a 22-12 record with four saves and a 4.31 ERA. He announced his retirement from baseball following the 2000 campaign.

Poole was best known for his first stint with Cleveland from 1995-96, one of the most successful periods in franchise history. He even made it to the World Series with that squad.

The organization released a statement following his death.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Cleveland Indians 1995 World Series pitcher Jim Poole," the Guardians said. "Our thoughts are with the Poole family."

The biggest moment of Poole's career came in Game 6 of the 1995 World Series in which he gave up the lone run of the game on a homer by David Justice, which clinched the championship for the Atlanta Braves over Cleveland.

Prior to turning pro, Poole was a star at Georgia Tech, leading the Yellow Jackets to four straight ACC Tournament championships. He still ranks first in the school history with 22 career saves and was enshrined in the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

Georgia Tech has even dedicated his No. 21 jersey to a player who exemplifies self-determination, a strong academic work ethic and high character on and off the field.

"Jim Poole is a Georgia Tech legend, not just for his incredible achievements on the baseball diamond, but for the way that he attacked ALS over the past two years," Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt said. "He is and will remain an inspiration."

Following his ALS diagnosis, Poole worked tirelessly to raise awareness for the disease, even hosting an ALS Awareness Day during the 2022 college baseball season.