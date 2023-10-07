Bills' Stefon Diggs Fined $13,659 for 'Stone Cold' Beer Celebration vs. Dolphins

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct after a touchdown celebration following his second score during the team's 48-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network relayed the news.

After Diggs caught an 11-yard touchdown pass to give Buffalo a 20-14 second-quarter lead, he ran toward the crowd, grabbed two beers and slammed them together a la former WWE superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The homage to one of pro wrestling's all-time greats will cost Diggs some money.

Much more importantly, though, Diggs enjoyed a dominant outing en route to leading Buffalo to a four-touchdown win over the previously undefeated Dolphins.

The wideout snagged six passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns, and he's now posted a 31/399/4 stat line on the year.