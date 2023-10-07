X

    Jayden Daniels' Toughness in Dominant Effort Praised by Fans as LSU Beats Missouri

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 7, 2023

    COLUMBIA, MO - OCTOBER 07: LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) tries tp slip past the tackle attempt of Missouri Tigers defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson (4) during a SEC conference game between the Louisiana State Tigers and the Missouri Tigers held on Saturday Oct 07, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia MO. (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
    Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Quarterback Jayden Daniels completed a gritty performance to help the No. 23 LSU Tigers take down the No. 21 Missouri Tigers, 49-39, on Saturday.

    The SEC's leader in passing touchdowns fought through a mid-game rib injury to finish with 259 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also routinely moved the chains with his legs, adding 130 yards and a score on the ground.

    Given his effort against a previously undefeated Missouri team, fans were quick to praise his performance on social media.

    Shea Dixon @Sheadixon

    X-rays are in on the rib injury suffered by QB Jayden Daniels. <a href="https://t.co/N5Zv81TrIi">pic.twitter.com/N5Zv81TrIi</a>

    Blain Crain @Blain_Crain

    Jayden Daniels needs to be in everybody's Heisman talk

    LSU_Capital @lsu_capital

    Jayden Daniels man… never question his will to win

    NUSS BUS 2024 🔥🔥 @NussBus2024

    Jayden Daniels all season <a href="https://t.co/kJCa05Wqqh">pic.twitter.com/kJCa05Wqqh</a>

    Will @rozenwill

    Said it so many times<br><br>You won't find a tougher player in college football than Jayden Daniels

    While Daniels performed exceptionally well, it was far from an easy win for the Tigers. Missouri led by 15 points halfway through the second quarter, with quarterback Brady Cook racking up 227 passing yards at the half.

    Top receiver Luther Burden was Cook's favorite target, routinely gashing LSU's defense for yards after the catch. He finished the day with 11 catches for 149 yards.

    Jacob Wayne @wayne_sports_

    Luther Burden is the WR1 in the 2025 NFL draft<br><br>Convince me otherwise

    Pranav Sriraman @PranavSriraman

    Luther Burden best receiver in the nation I don't make the rules.

    While LSU capitalized on a Cook interception to record two quick scores, they still trailed 25-17 at the half thanks to a 50-yard field goal from current SEC record-holder Harrison Mevis as the clock expired.

    Daniels had just 70 air yards at the time, as it seemed like Missouri was figuring out how to slow down the seventh-highest scoring offense in the country prior to this weekend.

    However, LSU exploded for 32 points in the second half. Both Daniels and running back Logan Diggs recorded over 130 yards on the ground, while top wide receiver Malik Nabers added 146 yards and a score on six catches.

    This was Nabers' fourth straight game with at least 100 receiving yards, as his 771 total yards this season rank just behind the aforementioned Burden for the SEC lead amongst wide receivers.

    LSU Football @LSUfootball

    5 ➡️ 8<a href="https://twitter.com/JayD__5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JayD__5</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/whyguard13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@whyguard13</a><br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/FPpPWiKi2b">pic.twitter.com/FPpPWiKi2b</a>

    The comeback win wasn't easy, especially as Daniels took a hit to the ribs when the Tigers were in a first-and-goal scenario inside Missouri's red zone. They trailed 32-27 at the time, with just over 14 minutes remaining in the game.

    He was forced to leave and backup Garrett Nussmeier was unable to find the end zone, then kicker Damian Ramos barely missed a 29-yard field goal to cut the lead down to two.

    Daniels returned for the next drive, gashing Missouri's defense for a 35-yard rush that put LSU back on top. The two teams traded touchdowns on consecutive drives following the long scramble, resulting in the Bayou Bengals holding a 42-39 lead with just over two minutes left.

    LSU Football @LSUfootball

    MY GOODNESS <a href="https://twitter.com/JayD__5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JayD__5</a> <br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/4cGevuJPoM">pic.twitter.com/4cGevuJPoM</a>

    Missouri had multiple chances to score on offense, but the final nail in their coffin occurred when safety Major Burns picked off Cook and returned it for a score to give LSU an insurmountable 10-point lead.

    Saturday was Daniels' third-straight game with at least 250 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, with many calling for his name to be mentioned in Heisman Trophy conversations.

    While it may be difficult for him to top USC quarterback Caleb Williams' stellar year, he still showed that he's more than worthy of being in the discussion.

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    LSU has 2 losses but Jayden Daniels should be in everyone's Heisman Top 5 list. I said what I said.

    Brandon Walker @BFW

    Damn shame LSU's defense stinks because Jayden Daniels is playing like a Heisman guy this season.

    LSU is now 4-2 on the season and they'll face off against Auburn next Saturday, October 14th. Missouri suffered their first loss of the year, dropping them to 5-1. They're matched up against No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday, October 14th as well.