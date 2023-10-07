NFL: Man with Phone in Viral Bears-Commanders Sideline Photo Was Uniform Inspector

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The mystery of the unidentified person seemingly taking photos and lurking behind Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on the sideline during Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders has been solved.

The unidentified person caught the attention of many as he had a Commanders phone case. Some had speculated that he was recording the Bears' play sheet, but that wasn't the case.

Chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio via email that the person was a uniform inspector.

"It was one of the two uniform inspectors assigned to the game, Ravin Caldwell," McCarthy said. Caldwell played for Washington from 1987-1992, hence the phone case.

The other uniform inspector was Ricky Ervins, who played for Washington from 1991-94.

