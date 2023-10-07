Heat's Tyler Herro: My Goal Is to Become 'Untouchable' in Trade Talks amid NBA Rumors

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

After being the subject of trade rumors for much of this offseason, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is aiming to make himself indispensable to the organization.

Speaking to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Herro suggested that he wants to have such a strong season in 2023-24 that the Heat will view his name as a nonstarter in trade negotiations moving forward: "Honestly, my goal this year is to get my name untouchable. That's my goal. At the end of this season, they won't want to trade me. That's my goal."

It was long speculated that the Heat were dangling Herro as part of a trade package for then-Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard, but Portland dealt Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks instead.

Herro told Chiang that he never requested a trade amid the Lillard rumors because "[the Heat] told me it wasn't going to happen."

