College Football Week 6 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late Games

1 of 3

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.

Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

USC is back home at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time since September 9.

The Trojans beat their opponents by a combined 178-52 in their first three home games.

Another blowout is expected against an Arizona team that comes in off a close loss to the Washington Huskies and allows 248 passing yards per game.

Williams should pick apart the Arizona secondary that allowed 363 passing yards to Michael Penix Jr. last week. The Wildcats were also gashed for 111 rushing yards by the Huskies.

Scoring points should not be the issue for Williams and Co., so covering the spread comes down to how big of a lead the offense can open up.

USC's defense let up 69 points in the last two weeks, but that unit has at least been decent at home and it has allowed the Trojans to pull away.