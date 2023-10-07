College Football Week 6 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late Games

College Football Week 6 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late GamesOctober 7, 2023
The USC Trojans' biggest Week 6 opponent may be themselves.
Lincoln Riley's team needs to keep its focus on Saturday night against the Arizona Wildcats instead of looking ahead to the massive Week 7 showdown with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
USC also needs to clear out the emotions from the high-scoring win over the Colorado Buffaloes last weekend in Boulder.
Some college football bettors may think Saturday presents the perfect storm of circumstances to fade USC on the point spread, but the Trojans have been elite at home and can exploit Arizona's biggest defensive weakness with Caleb Williams.
A handful of other Top 25 teams are heavy favorites on Saturday night's slate, but the most vulnerable ranked team could be one of the newest entrants into the AP Top 25.
Arizona at No. 9 USC (-21)
Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
USC is back home at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time since September 9.
The Trojans beat their opponents by a combined 178-52 in their first three home games.
Another blowout is expected against an Arizona team that comes in off a close loss to the Washington Huskies and allows 248 passing yards per game.
Williams should pick apart the Arizona secondary that allowed 363 passing yards to Michael Penix Jr. last week. The Wildcats were also gashed for 111 rushing yards by the Huskies.
Scoring points should not be the issue for Williams and Co., so covering the spread comes down to how big of a lead the offense can open up.
USC's defense let up 69 points in the last two weeks, but that unit has at least been decent at home and it has allowed the Trojans to pull away.
It may take some time for USC to make you comfortable about the 21-point bet on the spread, but it should produce enough offensive fireworks to cover and go into its most meaningful clash of the season to date against Notre Dame with an undefeated record.
Georgia Tech at No. 17 Miami (-20.5)
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network
No one is talking about the Miami Hurricanes yet.
The 17th-ranked Hurricanes, led by quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, own a 15-point win over the Texas A&M Aggies and three 30-plus-point victories over Group of Five and FCS opposition.
Miami eased its way into the 2023 season, for the most part, and its confidence is at a high going into the start of ACC play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech is reeling after a shocking loss to the Bowling Green Falcons at home in Week 5.
The Yellow Jackets allowed at least 38 points in each of their three losses, two of which came against current Top 25 programs.
Georgia Tech will have trouble slowing down Van Dyke, who has 11 passing touchdowns and a single interception through four games.
Miami's defense has been as excellent as Van Dyke. The Canes give up 273 total yards per game and held three foes to single-digit point totals.
Georgia Tech's offense could be smothered by the Miami defense, which may be looking to make a statement to the rest of the ACC ahead of games in the next two weeks against the North Carolina Tar Heels and Clemson Tigers.
No. 24 Fresno State at Wyoming (+6)
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Fox
The Wyoming Cowboys taught us in Week 1 how difficult it is for a team to play in Laramie.
The Cowboys upset the Texas Tech Red Raiders in two overtimes, and they could be poised to earn another notable scalp against the Fresno State Bulldogs.
Fresno State entered the AP Top 25 ahead of Week 6 thanks to its 5-0 start, but it did face some struggles during its undefeated start.
The Bulldogs let up 35 points to the Purdue Boilermakers and were pushed to two overtimes by the Eastern Washington Eagles out of the FCS.
Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene has been sacked on 13 occasions and picked off four times. He threw two interceptions in the Week 5 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Poor protection for Keene and turnovers could hurt Fresno State more against a Wyoming team that loves to hurt opponents on the ground.
Wyoming has four players with more than 100 rushing yards, and it has the potential to wear down the Fresno State defense with a few extended drives.
Fresno State could come out of Laramie with a victory, but if it does, it will probably do so with a small margin of victory because of how tough the Cowboys can make the Mountain West contest.
