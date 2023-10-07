Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

1 of 4

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Injured: Derek Carr (New Orleans, questionable)

The quarterback position in the NFL, at least among starters, is remarkably injury-free right now, with the exception of the shoulder injury suffered by Derek Carr.

The former Raider and current Saint was able to gut through it a week ago in New Orleans' lopsided loss to Tampa Bay but there are questions about his availability for Sunday's showdown with the New England Patriots.

Carr is likely not in a ton of fantasy starting lineups based on his production thus far in 2023, but if he is, you may want to consider benching him in favor of rookie phenom CJ Stroud, who is still shockingly available in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues and 39 percent of ESPN leagues per Fantasy Pros, despite having a fantastic start to the season.

While he did not pop up on the Bengals' injury report, Joe Burrow has not been himself all season as he continues to deal with a calf injury suffered in the preseason. He expressed optimism and claimed to feel the best he has all season, but game tape does not lie and he is clearly not 100 percent right.

Against the Arizona Cardinals, he will have a chance to get right, but it still bears watching with him. If you choose to do the previously unthinkable and bench him on your roster for the time being, consider grabbing Jared Goff, who may only be available in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues, but can be picked up in 46 percent of ESPN leagues.