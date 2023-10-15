2025 NBA Draft Top 30 Player Rankings

12 of 12

21. Drake Powell (Northwood, PG/SG)

Versatility and defense will be Powell's eventual moneymakers that create a glue-guy type archetype. Aside from his 16.6 points per game at Peach Jam, he also averaged 10.0 boards and 3.6 assists on 9-of-18 from three. He might not have the creativity to be a primary ball-handler, but between his three-level shot-making, passing, toughness and ability to guard multiple spots, Powell can be effective/adaptable in a positionless role.

22. Ryan Dunn (Virginia, PF, 2003)

An athletic, 6'8" sophomore, Dunn could generate 2024 draft interest if he makes a big enough jump with his shooting. An appealing archetype—bouncy, three-and-D combo forward/small-ball 5—will keep some scouts patient or willing to reach early. Dunn only averaged 2.6 points as a freshman, but 15 dunks, a 10.6 block percentage and a capable stroke highlight an attractive mix of potential strengths.

23. Omaha Biliew (Iowa State, SF/PF, 2004)

A 6'8", 215-pound frame, live motor and face-up scoring flashes will create obvious flashes of pro potential. How consistently/efficiently he's able to execute off the dribble and hit threes will determine whether he's one-and-done or more of a 2025 draft prospect.

24. Ian Jackson (Our Saviour Lutheran, SG, 2005)

Scouts should already be unusually familiar with him considering the 18-year-old has spent three summers playing for USA's U16, U17 and U19 teams. The 6'6" 2-guard and shot-maker has been improving his in-between game and floater to become a more well-rounded three-level scorer.

25. Dame Sarr (Barcelona, SG, 2006)

Sarr is dangerous just using a quick first step, explosion off one foot and a three-ball. There isn't substantial creation behind his scoring yet. Attacking closeouts and beating defenders off the catch and knocking down set jumpers helped the 6'5" Italian average 17.3 points (40.9 3PT) at the European Championships this summer.

26. Freddie Dilione V (Tennessee, PG/SG, 2004)

Freshmen have had a difficult time breaking through or maximizing output under coach Rick Barnes. And Dilione is a skinny 6'5" (180 lbs) without advantageous athletic traits—plus there are some questions about how efficiently he'll score playing more off the ball. But his game oozes skill, creativity and confidence, between his shiftiness, pull-up, floater and passing. Depending on his usage (with Zakai Zeigler recovering from a torn ACL) and willingness to delay the draft, Dilione could enter the 2024 draft discussion. At this point, it seems sensible to project a more effective/convincing sophomore scorer/playmaker.

27. Sean Stewart (Duke, PF, 2005)

A loaded backcourt and Kyle Filipowski could cut into Stewart's freshman touches and ability to maximize his draft stock. There is NBA potential tied to his athleticism, fluid movement, 227-pound frame and inside-out skill flashes. It just may take two years in college and a bigger sophomore role to convince scouts he's worthy of the first round.

28. Xavier Booker (Michigan State, PF, 2004)

Scouts will be looking at Booker for the 2024 draft. He produces wild highlights with athleticism and skill, but the skill may not be sharp enough to sell scouts after one season. Two years at Michigan State may be needed for the 6'11" 19-year-old to consistently complement the exciting rim finishes with threatening face-up moves and shot-making.

29. Jarin Stevenson (Alabama, SF, 2005)

Stevenson's 6'11" size, athleticism, stroke and face-up flashes point to pro potential. He's just too raw to give Alabama consistent minutes or production this season, particularly with Grant Nelson coming in and Rylan Griffen on breakout watch.

30. Kylan Boswell (Arizona, PG/SG, 2005)

Despite Arizona adding Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley, Boswell should draw the most love from scouts with his shot-making, vision, defense, intangibles and efficiency. He'll have to avoid red flags about his potential to create separation and finish.