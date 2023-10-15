2025 NBA Draft Top 30 Player RankingsOctober 15, 2023
2025 NBA Draft Top 30 Player Rankings
The 2025 NBA draft is still 20 months away, but scouts and executives spend time attending AAU, high school tournaments and U16/17 FIBA events for a reason. It's important to get an early feel and scouting foundation on prospects to see how they adapt and develop.
The 2024 NBA draft class could feature G League Ignite prospects Ron Holland, Matas Buzelis and Izan Almansa, NCAA freshmen like Justin Edwards, Isaiah Collier and DJ Wagner, college returners such as Tyrese Proctor, Donovan Clingan, Kel'el Ware and Kyle Filipowski, and international standouts Alex Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher and Nikola Topić. But the star power of the projected 2025 field may be quietly growing.
These rankings include the most likely one-and-dones from the current high school class, the top international prospects who'll be draft-eligible next year and NBA prospects currently in college who may be two years away from maximizing their stock.
1. Cooper Flagg (Montverde Academy, PF, 2006)
An All-Tournament performer of USA's U17 squad in 2022, Cooper Flagg has been under scouts' watch since 15 years old. Since then, the hype has only snowballed, particularly after this summer's MVP showing at Peach Jam (U16) and appearances at Nike Skills Academy, Stephen Curry camp and Jayson Tatum Elite Camp.
The draft conversations around the league now pinpoint Flagg as one of the better No. 1 overall candidates of the decade.
At 6'9" with outrageous defensive instincts, standout passing IQ and athleticism for off-ball playmaking/play-finishing, he's quickly developing more creation and shot-making skill, just in time for a projected role change at Montverde with Sean Stewart headed to Duke and Kwame Evans going to Oregon.
There isn't a player in high school basketball—or even the 2024 draft—capable of impacting games in more ways than Flagg can. As long as he continues to show progress with his shooting, there won't be any in-season debate next year about who's going No. 1.
The only question right now is where he chooses to play in 2024-25, whether it's college or an alternative pro pathway like with G League Ignite.
2. Airious Bailey (McEachern HS, SF, 2006)
A 6'8" wing with effortless explosion and coordination, Airious "Ace" Bailey possesses the type of natural talent that will keep scouts patient with his skill and decision-making.
He's at his best right now using positional size and athleticism in transition, off drives and for finishing. The way he can elevate to separate or launch above the rim makes Bailey different.
Flashes of mid-range shot-making versatility and streak threes create visions of NBA star scoring wings.
Gradually improving his shooting consistency, shot selection and turnover rate should result in scouts seeing Bailey as one of the prizes of 2025.
3. VJ Edgecombe (Long Island Lutheran, SG, 2005)
Named 2022-23 NIBC Player of the Year and 2023 Eurocamp MVP, VJ Edgecombe morphed into one of the nation's top prospects with a lethal, efficient combination of athletic finishing and accurate shot-making.
At 6'5", Edgecombe effortlessly glides above the rim, and he doesn't need much open floor or many strides to get there. Edgecombe has a special ability to elevate, hang, adjust, take contact, maintain body control and convert. He consistently earns himself easy baskets by leaking out on the break, attacking in space, cutting and crashing the offensive glass.
He also hit 43.1 percent of his threes in the NIBC, showing a comfort level spotting up and playing off the ball.
Edgecombe's aggression and quick hands translated to pressure defense, turnovers and pick-six steals. He'll undoubtedly have a two-way player label, which will help scouts see a high, three-and-D floor.
But Edgecombe still has plenty of room to expand his handle and creativity and develop a pull-up game.
4. Tre Johnson (Link Academy, SG, 2006)
Seventeen-year-old Tre Johnson recently helped validate the RSCI rankings by finishing third in scoring for USA's U19 team that featured college freshmen and sophomores projected in the first round in our latest 2024 mock draft.
His game screams NBA scoring 2-guard with 6'6" size, self-creation, pull-up shooting and comfortable three-point range. Johnson is a serious three-level shot-maker, a skill that can fuel takeover ability and versatility to play on or off the ball.
Eyes will be on his physical, playmaking and defensive development over the next two years. But at Johnson's age, it's clear that he's highly advanced offensively with potentially ideal positional measurements.
He'll suit up this year for Link Academy after leading Lake Highlands to a state championship.
5. Dylan Harper (Don Bosco, SF, 2006)
NBA scouts will admire Dylan Harper's versatility as a 6'5" scorer who can also run point and set up teammates.
In 16 EYBL games in the spring, he ranked third in assists before finishing second in scoring during Peach Jam. Harper similarly gave USA's U19 team a mix of rim pressure and playmaking at 17 years old this summer in Hungary.
Putting the ball in the basket is still his signature strength, and Harper does it using more IQ, timing, body-controlled finishes and tough shot-making over quick bursts or explosion. With a solid frame and comfort level playing through contact, Harper may eventually be able to play some 3 and 4 down the road.
His three-point development will be closely monitored, but Harper is effective enough in the other key areas to remain highly coveted from now until June 2025.
6. Hugo Gonzalez (Real Madrid, SF, 2006)
A strong showing at the U18 European Championships (14.3 PPG, 50.3 percent FG) helped confirm Hugo Gonzalez as a prized prospect for the 2025 NBA draft.
At 17 years old, he's an obvious standout with solid 6'6" size and noticeable fluidity in his movement and skill execution.
A baseline three-and-D foundation is already visible. Gonzalez has a very projectable shooting stroke. And he's put up tremendous steal and block rates in every setting, demonstrating foot speed, anticipation and aggression.
Now with Real Madrid, developing alongside decorated European vets and former NBA players in the Spanish ACB and Euroleague, Gonzalez finds himself in a favorable developmental setting.
7. Flory Bidunga (Kokomo HS, C, 2005)
Flory Bidunga has the physical tools, leaping ability and foot speed to be dominant around the basket at every level.
His archetype is already well defined, though he'll also turn 20 before his projected 2025 draft.
Bidunga is a walking easy bucket with an enormous catch radius above the rim and the ability to rip/step through traffic into unchallengeable dunks. Strength, length and athleticism unsurprisingly translate to interior and pick-and-roll defense, whether it's Bidunga erasing shots as a primary rim protector or recovering shot-blocker.
While it's unrealistic to expect much shot creation or floor-spacing, he does have enough over-the-shoulder touch to emerge as an option guards can feed on the block in back-to-the-basket situations.
8. Khaman Maluach (NBA Academy Africa, C, 2006)
A member of South Sudan's FIBA World Cup roster at 16 years old, Khaman Maluach has become one of the world's most fascinating prospects.
While he could choose to go the college route next year and wait for the 2026 draft, the 7'2" center and MVP of Africa's Basketball Without Borders has demonstrated rapid development with NBA Global Academy, AS Douanes and the South Sudan national team. It wouldn't be shocking if there was too much NBA interest by 2025 for Maluach to waste/risk time elsewhere.
A rare and coveted mix of size, mobility/movement and shooting touch will create some of the most enticing upside in whatever draft he enters. Scouts have recently looked past strength issues in 7-footers with range and fluidity away from the basket, and they'll do the same with Maluach when the time comes.
9. Asa Newell (Montverde Academy, PF, 2005)
Relative to other top prospects, Asa Newell played a more limited role on a talented Montverde team. His natural talent and upside were easier to detect this summer with USA's World Cup squad.
At 6'9", Newell's mobility, lateral movement, quick leaping ability and motor instantly pop. He's capable of impacting possessions and games without needing plays run for him. Scouts should see a high floor tied to his tools/knack for picking up easy baskets, nose for the ball on the offensive glass and the defensive versatility to guard in space, protect the rim and contest shots from on and off the ball.
But Newell occasionally delivers a flash of skill, whether it's a decisive drive past a closeout or a confident three-pointer, that create those enticing visions of upside/room to develop.
10. Derrion Reed (Prolific Prep, SF/PF)
At 6'8" with long arms and face-up skill, Derrion Reed plays all over the floor and takes on different roles.
At first glance, he's a classic combo forward, capable of operating one-on-one from the post and short corners or spotting up from three. But he's also handled the ball some, showing he can pass off a live dribble with one-handers.
With size, length and foot speed, his defensive outlook remains extremely encouraging as well, as Reid has both the ability to sit in a stance and play physical around the basket.
He shot 42.3 percent from three in 16 EYBL from April through May, a potential development that could make Reid one of the class' most versatile, coveted prospects by 2025.
Late Lottery to Mid-First Round
11. Dink Pate (G League Ignite, SG, 2006)
Pate is taking the Scoot Henderson route, signing up to play two years for Ignite with a goal to blow up during his second season. He'll likely play a more limited role this year behind the vets and 2024 draft-eligible prospects. The combination of 6'7" size, live-dribble passing, pull-up shooting and defensive quickness create tantalizing potential and visions of a wing-sized lead guard. Gradual improvement to become a consistent shotmaker and strong playmaking decision-maker could propel Pate into one of Ignite's 2024-25 top options and a top-10 pick.
12. Rocco Zikarsky (Brisbane Bullets, C, 2006)
The youngest Next Star in NBL history, Zikarsky has already delivered some impressive performances in August exhibitions and September preseason games. Enormous at 7'3", 227 pounds, he moves bigs below the rim and gets high above it for easy finishes and shot-blocking. Still, it's the ability to put the ball down in the half court, finish with fluidity on the move and use both hands that separates him from most centers who'll be as big and heavy as Zikarsky.
13. Jalil Bethea (Archbishop Wood, PG/SG, 2005)
A USA minicamp participant last week, Betha has the look of an NBA combo guard with 6'5" size, dribble/passing creativity and three-level shotmaking. Translatable on and off-ball scoring should lead to one-and-done draft buzz, as long as his limited frame doesn't affect his ability to get to spots and finish at Miami.
14. Garwey Dual (Providence, SG, 2005)
Dual caught scouts' attention last April during Nike Hoop Summit practices and scrimmages. He's now a big draw entering the season at Providence, where he's poised for a prime role to showcase his 6'5" guard size, creativity, passing and 6'10.5" wingspan for defensive playmaking. NBA teams may show a willingness to reach early this upcoming June, but Dual could a season season of improved shooting could put him in the 2025 lottery discussion.
15. Liam McNeeley (Montverde Academy, SF/PF, 2005)
McNeeley is coming off a strong year junior season at Montverde Academy, where he finished top in the NIBC in scoring and No. 2 in threes made per game.
He doesn't project as a high-usage creator, but 6'7" size, advanced shooting, IQ and generally a high skill level hint at an easy fit for every level. McNeeley's stroke stands out first, though he's also shown the ability to attack closeouts and finish runners with both hands.
An efficient off-ball scorer and play-finisher who rarely makes unforced errors, he's going to earn a lot of fans who'll see a plug-and-play complementary role player. His game just doesn't scream upside the way some of the other top prospects' do.
16. Bryson Tucker (Bishop O'Connell, SF, 2006)
Now with Bishop O'Connell after leaving IMG, Tucker gives off pro vibes with his 6'7" size, pull-up game, spot-up three-point stroke and athleticism around the basket. He should see more on-ball creation reps this year, but his current skill set and mentality are well suited for off-ball scoring in any setting or role.
17. Caleb Foster (Duke, PG/SG, 2004)
A deep backcourt and rotation at Duke this year could make it difficult for Foster to maximize his draft stock after one season. It seems more realistic to picture a two-and-done first-rounder and breakout sophomore who'll win scouts over with 6'5" size, shiftiness and creativity, three-level scoring and enough playmaking ability to maintain a combo guard label.
18. Isaiah Evans (North Mecklenburg, SG/SF, 2005)
College coaches and NBA scouts witnessed Evans' polished shot-making at Peach Jam, where he averaged 20.4 points on 14-of-33 from three. The 6'7" Duke commit doesn't need many dribbles or much space to score by drilling jumpers off movement or rise-and-fires inside the arc. Given his skinny 195-pound frame, stroke and college jersey, the Brandon Ingram comparisons will be inevitable. He's just not as shifty or creative yet.
19. Boogie Fland (Stepinac, PG, 2006)
A recent participant at USA minicamp, Fland brings flair, shiftiness, energy and shotmaking to the point guard position. At 6'2", 175 pounds, he'll have the challenge of getting scouts to look past his limited physical tools and athleticism. But Fland excels at shaking defenders and creating separation, and a skill set/level to shoot and pass off the dribble is evident.
20. Karter Knox (Overtime Elite, SF, 2005)
Scouts have already seen Knox with USA Basketball and at Peach Jam, and they'll have a lot more access in 2023-24 now that he's with Overtime. They'll get to see the 6'6", 211-pound combo forward next month against projected top-10 picks in Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and Cameron Boozer (2026). Knox pops with his positional strength, face-up drives and confident shot-making. Scouts will just want to see him fine-tune his shooting and shot selection over the next two years.
Late First Round
21. Drake Powell (Northwood, PG/SG)
Versatility and defense will be Powell's eventual moneymakers that create a glue-guy type archetype. Aside from his 16.6 points per game at Peach Jam, he also averaged 10.0 boards and 3.6 assists on 9-of-18 from three. He might not have the creativity to be a primary ball-handler, but between his three-level shot-making, passing, toughness and ability to guard multiple spots, Powell can be effective/adaptable in a positionless role.
22. Ryan Dunn (Virginia, PF, 2003)
An athletic, 6'8" sophomore, Dunn could generate 2024 draft interest if he makes a big enough jump with his shooting. An appealing archetype—bouncy, three-and-D combo forward/small-ball 5—will keep some scouts patient or willing to reach early. Dunn only averaged 2.6 points as a freshman, but 15 dunks, a 10.6 block percentage and a capable stroke highlight an attractive mix of potential strengths.
23. Omaha Biliew (Iowa State, SF/PF, 2004)
A 6'8", 215-pound frame, live motor and face-up scoring flashes will create obvious flashes of pro potential. How consistently/efficiently he's able to execute off the dribble and hit threes will determine whether he's one-and-done or more of a 2025 draft prospect.
24. Ian Jackson (Our Saviour Lutheran, SG, 2005)
Scouts should already be unusually familiar with him considering the 18-year-old has spent three summers playing for USA's U16, U17 and U19 teams. The 6'6" 2-guard and shot-maker has been improving his in-between game and floater to become a more well-rounded three-level scorer.
25. Dame Sarr (Barcelona, SG, 2006)
Sarr is dangerous just using a quick first step, explosion off one foot and a three-ball. There isn't substantial creation behind his scoring yet. Attacking closeouts and beating defenders off the catch and knocking down set jumpers helped the 6'5" Italian average 17.3 points (40.9 3PT) at the European Championships this summer.
26. Freddie Dilione V (Tennessee, PG/SG, 2004)
Freshmen have had a difficult time breaking through or maximizing output under coach Rick Barnes. And Dilione is a skinny 6'5" (180 lbs) without advantageous athletic traits—plus there are some questions about how efficiently he'll score playing more off the ball. But his game oozes skill, creativity and confidence, between his shiftiness, pull-up, floater and passing. Depending on his usage (with Zakai Zeigler recovering from a torn ACL) and willingness to delay the draft, Dilione could enter the 2024 draft discussion. At this point, it seems sensible to project a more effective/convincing sophomore scorer/playmaker.
27. Sean Stewart (Duke, PF, 2005)
A loaded backcourt and Kyle Filipowski could cut into Stewart's freshman touches and ability to maximize his draft stock. There is NBA potential tied to his athleticism, fluid movement, 227-pound frame and inside-out skill flashes. It just may take two years in college and a bigger sophomore role to convince scouts he's worthy of the first round.
28. Xavier Booker (Michigan State, PF, 2004)
Scouts will be looking at Booker for the 2024 draft. He produces wild highlights with athleticism and skill, but the skill may not be sharp enough to sell scouts after one season. Two years at Michigan State may be needed for the 6'11" 19-year-old to consistently complement the exciting rim finishes with threatening face-up moves and shot-making.
29. Jarin Stevenson (Alabama, SF, 2005)
Stevenson's 6'11" size, athleticism, stroke and face-up flashes point to pro potential. He's just too raw to give Alabama consistent minutes or production this season, particularly with Grant Nelson coming in and Rylan Griffen on breakout watch.
30. Kylan Boswell (Arizona, PG/SG, 2005)
Despite Arizona adding Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley, Boswell should draw the most love from scouts with his shot-making, vision, defense, intangibles and efficiency. He'll have to avoid red flags about his potential to create separation and finish.
Stats courtesy of Sports-Reference.com, Synergy Sports