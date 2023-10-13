Ideal Landing Spots for Top 10 NBA Free Agents Still Available

10 of 10

Ian Maule/Getty Images

T.J. Warren is a born scorer, but that ability hasn't translated beyond the arc and has had a tougher time manifesting in more limited minutes.

The forward was filled with promise prior to the stress fractures in his feet that basically erased his prime, and he's been unable to find much of a rhythm since returning with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.

That said, the 30-year-old can still make tough shots within the half-court set and hold his own as a secondary distributor and defender who uses active hands to overcome his quickness shortcomings. That profile usually garners some interest since the NBA is a shot-maker's league.

Warren did meet with the Boston Celtics this offseason, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, but nothing came to fruition. Perhaps it should.

Boston has no shortage of scoring options in the starting lineup, but a second string comprised of Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Oshae Brissett and Luke Kornet/Wenyen Gabriel/Lamar Stevens isn't exactly inspiring.

Ideal landing spot: Boston Celtics