BS Meter for NBA's Top News and Rumors

Everyone thought that Damian Lillard was going to be traded to the Miami Heat this summer. Everyone, that is, except for the Miami Heat, apparently.

"I don't think it was a surprise to them that they didn't get Damian Lillard," said ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "From what I've been told, they didn't have many substantive conversations with the Portland Trail Blazers about Damian Lillard all summer long. Probably the most substantive conversation they had was right after summer league. So it wasn't a surprise when he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks."

To say it wasn't a surprise to see Lillard end up on the Bucks would be like saying it wouldn't be a surprise to wake up tomorrow with your head sewn into the carpet. We all expected Lillard to wind up in Miami, likely in a three-team scenario, especially since his agent, Aaron Goodwin, went on record to say he wanted to play for the Heat.

Miami sounds like the boy who was interested in the girl, only for the girl to end up with a different boy, and is now playing the classic "I was never really that interested anyway" cover.

Jimmy Butler sure seems like he was planning on having Lillard as a teammate, as he first accused the Bucks of tampering before showing up to media day in his "emotional state."

The Heat's offer was never good enough, and enough work to get a third team involved was clearly never completed.

Miami was clearly planning on eventually getting Lillard, as were the rest of us.