Conor McGregor Eyes UFC Return, Says He Submitted Paperwork to Anti-Doping Program

AP Photo/John Locher

Conor McGregor suggested Wednesday night that he submitted paperwork to rejoin the United States Anti-Doping Agency testing pool, which would be a huge step toward his return to the UFC Octagon.

McGregor posted photos of a sparring session on Instagram and included the following caption:

"Find my targets. Hit them. F--k the consequences. You're going down. This is fighting. Sparring day with slick Nikolay Grozdev. Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella. Submitted my stuff to [UFC senior vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff] Novitzky. Ball rolling. See you soon you little light work bitch."

The last sentence of McGregor's post was seemingly in reference to Michael Chandler, who has been the Irishman's rumored return opponent for months.

During an appearance this week on The MMA Hour (h/t Jed Meshew of MMAFighting.com), Chandler said the fight with McGregor is "unequivocally" happening, and suggested that it could potentially occur at UFC 300 next spring.

The 35-year-old McGregor has not fought since UFC 264 in July 2021. He lost the bout to Dustin Poirier by technical knockout via doctor stoppage since he suffered a broken leg.

Per Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, McGregor dropped out of the USADA testing pool while recovering from the injury, but a fighter must be back in the program for six months before returning to action.

Martin noted that while McGregor was in contact with USADA as far back as May, he never officially rejoined the program.

The latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, which aired during the spring and summer, saw McGregor and Chandler serve as the head coaches against each other.

That made McGregor vs. Chandler an obvious fight for UFC to try to make happen, but there is still no event or date set in stone for their anticipated encounter.

Prior to his injury, McGregor was mired in the worst stretch of his career, losing three of his past four fights, including two to Poirier and one to the now-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Still, McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion with a career record of 22-6, and he remains one of the biggest draws in UFC history.

The 37-year-old Chandler is 23-8, and he too has lost three of his past four fights, falling to Charlies Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Poirier.

Chandler, who is a former Bellator lightweight champion, was victorious in his UFC debut over Dan Hooker in 2021, but he fell short in his bid to win the vacant UFC lightweight title in only his second UFC bout.