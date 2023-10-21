How Every NBA Team Can Fix Its Starting Lineup Problems

25 of 30

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Potential Starting Lineup: Scoot Henderson - Shaedon Sharpe - Jerami Grant - Robert Williams - Deandre Ayton

Portland remade its roster in one week and is already in step two of the rebuild. That, in part, is why the Trail Blazers have a tough lineup to project. But the above lineup gives them the best chance to win games...if that is what they want to do.

The Problem: Regardless of whether Anfernee Simons or Shaedon Sharpe starts, how will the Blazers address the logjams they have on the wings, and who should they prioritize?

The power forward and center positions are set if Robert Williams starts alongside Deandre Ayton. They pair very well defensively and complement each other offensively.

The challenge comes with putting a lineup together that focuses on developing young talent or trying to win games. Portland is loaded in the guard and wing positions with Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Malcolm Brogdon, Jerami Grant and Matisse Thybulle.

Henderson is being set up as the face of the franchise and should get the starting point guard spot. Sharpe played both shooting guard and small forward last season, but this year should start exclusively in the backcourt.

Simons is better served as a scoring punch off the bench, and Brogdon is not likely to finish the season as a Blazer. Thybulle's lack of shooting should take him out of contention to start.