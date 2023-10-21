How Every NBA Team Can Fix Its Starting Lineup ProblemsOctober 21, 2023
How Every NBA Team Can Fix Its Starting Lineup Problems
With the 2023-24 NBA regular season nearing and teams figuring out their optimal lineups, it's time to examine every squad's potential starting five and how they can fix one glaring issue.
Some of the suggestions might involve promoting a reserve, while others could be a strategic tweak to maximize what's already there. In other instances, looking to the trade market to improve a roster spot might be the best option.
One thing to note is that these are potential starting lineups. Teams might go in a different direction once we hit the regular season.
Atlanta Hawks
Potential Starting Lineup: Trae Young - Dejounte Murray - De'Andre Hunter - Saddiq Bey - Clint Capela
The Problem: The Hawks need a permanent replacement at the 4, but the most critical area for improvement is using Dejounte Murray and Trae Young to play off each other instead of playing the "your turn-my turn" game.
Atlanta had a 0.3 net rating with those two on the floor last season. Having Murray stand in the corner while Young runs pick-and-roll is not a way to maximize his skill set.
Last season, Murray shot 32.4 percent on catch-and-shoot threes, which just isn't a high enough clip to keep defenses honest.
Young might have to sacrifice some of his usage but cannot stand around. He has to actively participate in the offense while off the ball, as just a simple action of those guys screening for each other could put defenses in a predicament.
The Fix: If Head coach Quin Snyder can't get those two going, it should not be a shock if either Young or Murray is moved. The two guards will need to prove they can be effective together, or else February's deadline could force Atlanta into a different direction.
Boston Celtics
Potential Starting Lineup: Derrick White - Jrue Holiday - Jayson Tatum - Jaylen Brown - Kristaps Porziņģis
The Problem: Boston's offense needs to change how it attacks defenses.
The Celtics have shaken up their starting unit by trading Marcus Smart to Memphis, getting Kristaps Porziņģis from Washington and landing Jrue Holiday from Milwaukee by way of Portland. With these trades, Boston has one of the league's best starting lineups on paper.
The defense from this lineup can be incredible and highly switchable. But the offense will require some tinkering.
The Celtics' crunch-time offense over the past few seasons tended to be very iso-centric. Adding another playmaker in Holiday should open the door for more movement and cutting within the offense. Porziņģis should be able to take switches after pick-and-rolls in a way Robert Williams and Al Horford could not.
The Fix: Last season, the team was too reliant on threes, finishing second in attempts per game. It worked when shots went in, but Boston had no other responses when they did not. On the other hand, the Celtics were 25th in shots at the rim. With the wings they have, they should thrive on drives to the cup.
This is a stacked starting lineup, but Joe Mazzulla needs to change the shot diet of this team to get them to the mountaintop.
Brooklyn Nets
Potential Starting Lineup: Spencer Dinwiddie - Mikal Bridges - Dorian Finney-Smith - Cameron Johnson - Nic Claxton
The Problem: A significant lack of rebounding on the floor.
Post-trade deadline, this was the starting lineup the Brooklyn Nets used most often. Cameron Johnson missed the preseason with a hamstring injury, but fully healthy, there's no reason to think this wouldn't be the starting unit in 2023-24.
Last year, the Nets were 29th in rebounding, though they improved slightly after the trade deadline to 25th. In the playoffs, Brooklyn averaged just 35 boards a night—the worst team by 2.2 rebounds.
Nic Claxton is the only true center on the roster, and he takes himself out of rebounding position every time he rotates over to block shots.
Ben Simmons is the next-best rebounder on the roster, but inserting him into the starting lineup poses a few problems. Simmons has arguably been the league's least reliable player over the past few seasons because of availability. Also, his hesitancy to shoot puts two non-shooters on the floor.
The Fix: Once Johnson recovers from his injury, the Nets should consider keeping Simmons in the starting lineup instead of Dorian Finney-Smith. Finney-Smith is a good defender and an improved shooter, but the Nets have a lot of three-and-D players. That starting lineup has a lot of duplication, and the other wings cannot do what Simmons can with the ball, especially in the open court.
Teams often are too focused on spacing, missing all the other intangibles they give up.
Adding rebounding and playmaking would make this starting lineup more dynamic and explosive.
Of course, this is all assumes Simmons returns to form, which is a big IF.
Charlotte Hornets
Potential Starting Lineup: LaMelo Ball - Terry Rozier - Brandon Miller - PJ Washington - Mark Williams
The Problem: The injury bug bit LaMelo Ball and crushed the Charlotte Hornets' season last year, but it was really the offense that suffered most.
Charlotte had the worst offense in the NBA, mainly because of health. Terry Rozier had a down season, and Gordon Hayward was in and out of the lineup. The Hornets have to get their offense going, and that begins with the starting lineup setting the pace.
There is a position battle that could change the potential starting lineup. At the small forward position, rookie Brandon Miller is up against the experienced but often injured Hayward. Do the Hornets want to throw Miller into the fire or bring him along slowly?
Hayward only played 50 games last season but started each time he was available. Even if Miller gets the start on opening night, Hayward can take the spot if Miller struggles early on.
The Fix: Staying healthy is the obvious fix for Charlotte, as it would be for so many teams across the league. But coach Steve Clifford needs to take what he can control into his own hands, which is creating the right rotations.
With so many of his offensive weapons back, Clifford needs to prioritize using his best scoring team as often as possible knowing how poor the offense was last season.
Chicago Bulls
Potential Starting Lineup: Alex Caruso - Zach LaVine - DeMar DeRozan - Patrick Williams - Nikola Vučević
The Problem: Chicago needs to get more three-point attempts off each game.
The Bulls have a lot of big names in their lineup that offer little defense. But there are other issues with this starting unit and team.
Chicago has a math problem: the Bulls do not get enough threes up. Last year, despite shooting a league average of 36.1 percent from three, they were 30th in attempts. Of course, leaning so heavily on DeMar DeRozan means your team lives in the midrange.
Chicago's top three players who attempted threes were Zach LaVine at 7.1, Coby White at 4.6 and Nikola Vučević at 4.2. The only one who does not start is White. The Bulls might have to consider going small to add more three-point shooting on the floor. That would mean taking Patrick Williams out of the starting lineup, despite the fact that he provides defense and shot 41.5 percent from three last season on 3.4 attempts.
The Fix: It might be as simple as getting Williams more three-point shots, but that is easier said than done. Thirty-nine percent of his shots were threes, and the Bulls might need to get him to cut down on his 29 percent of midrange shots.
If they cannot do that, head coach Billy Donovan might have to insert Coby White into the starting five.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Potential Starting Lineup: Darius Garland - Donovan Mitchell - Max Strus - Evan Mobley - Jarrett Allen
The Problem: Donovan Mitchell might not be the secondary playmaker Cleveland needs.
You have to give a hat-tip to the Cleveland Cavaliers front office for its work this offseason addressing a lack of shooting. The Cavs added two more three-point threats in Max Strus and Georges Niang, and putting Strus in the starting lineup immediately creates more spacing.
The change this unit will have to make is a very difficult one. The Cavs need to make Evan Mobley the secondary playmaker, more so than Donovan Mitchell. Mobley might not be ready for this role yet, but the Cavs need to ask for more, starting this season.
The playoffs highlighted Cleveland's weakness of being too reliant on Darius Garland and Mitchell. Mobley struggled in his first playoff appearance. However, he needs to be more involved in the offense at the same time, and if he can take the leap and become an offensive facilitator, it can take significant pressure off the backcourt.
The Fix: So yes, I'm asking for a philosophical change from the Cavs. Garland should be the lead playmaker, Mobley should become the secondary playmaker and Mitchell should be used as the closer at the end of games. This will make defenses have to defend a more dynamic offense that is less predictable throughout the game.
It's a big ask, but it's also a necessary one.
Dallas Mavericks
Potential Startin Lineup: Luka Dončić - Kyrie Irving - Tim Hardaway Jr. - Grant Williams - Dwight Powell
The Problem: Dallas' biggest issue last season was its defense, which ranked 25th in defensive rating. Then, the Mavs depleted their wing defense to acquire Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams.
This is a massive season for the Mavericks. After tanking at the end of 2022-23, they need to have a big bounce-back year. They took a significant swing, bringing in Irving to pair with Luka Dončić, and they missed the play-in tournament. They responded by bringing in Williams to help shore up the front court.
Dončić and Irving are not good defenders, but they are the offense's focal points.
The Fix: The best way to add wing defense might be to find a replacement for Tim Hardaway Jr. in the starting lineup. Dallas has multiple options to replace him.
The Mavs signed Dante Exum, who can fill the wing defender role. His 30.5 career three-point percentage in the NBA is a concern. He did have a good shooting year overseas last year, knocking down 41.9 percent of his triples, so Dallas has to hope that carries over to the NBA. If he is shooting more like he did in the European leagues, he might be a legit option for the Mavs without taking too much offense off the floor.
The other options are Derrick Jones Jr. and Josh Green. Jones is more of a weakside defender, and Green is still green on that end of the floor. If Green can take a leap defensively, that would provide head coach Jason Kidd with another option.
Denver Nuggets
Potential Starting Lineup: Jamal Murray - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - Michael Porter Jr. - Aaron Gordon - Nikola Jokić
The Problem: The defending-champion Denver Nuggets had a bit of a rough offseason, losing Bruce Brown. That's a strike to their depth, but they still have a strong starting unit.
The Fix: It will be easy for Denver to slide Michael Porter Jr. into the spot vacated by Brown. Having the best player in basketball in Nikola Jokić, it's easy to see why a healthy Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon and Porter are the perfect supporting cast for this team. Porter will not only get his shot to start, but he also might get an even more prominent role in the offense to take pressure off Jokić and Murray.
On the other side, losing a starter and replacing him with a key reserve leaves questions about the bench. If the bench struggles, coach Michael Malone might have to stagger starting lineups, including one version that could require Porter returning to reserve status as a scoring punch for the second unit.
In that scenario, the Nuggets can insert Christan Braun to play the Brown role in place of Porter.
In a limited sample size, the Nuggets had a net rating of 14.6 with Braun on the floor with the other four starters. That's slightly better than Porter with the same four, which came in at 13.1.
Detroit Pistons
Potential Starting Lineup: Cade Cunningham - Ausar Thompson - Bojan Bogdanović - Isaiah Stewart - Jalen Duren
The Problem: The Detroit Pistons are loaded with a ton of young talent at almost every position. It is up to new coach Monty Williams to turn that collection of talent into a fully functioning team, but the projected starting lineup is missing one big thing: shooting!
Outside of Bojan Bogndanović, this Pistons starting lineup has no reliable three-point shooters. Cade Cunningham is a career 30.9 percent shooter from deep, Ausar Thompson is also coming in as a rookie as a non-shooting threat, while Jalen Duren is a dynamic roll man but not a pop big.
Isaiah Stewart is the other big, and the Pistons are banking on him becoming more of a pop option. Last season, he took 4.1 threes, which was a jump from his 0.6 attempts the year before. The catch, though, is that Stewart is a career 32.8 percent three-point shooter.
The lineup is focused more on defense, but there is little space for driving lanes for the guards.
The Fix: The Pistons have options to add shooting in Joe Harris and Alec Burks. Harris is coming over from Brooklyn, where he shot 42.6 percent from three last season on 4.5 attempts. Burks made 41.4 percent of his threes in 51 games for the Pistons last season.
Going small by moving Stewart out of the lineup and sliding Bogdanović to the four would create more space.
Golden State Warriors
Potential Starting Lineup: Stephen Curry - Klay Thompson - Andrew Wiggins - Draymond Green - Kevon Looney
The Problem: The Golden State Warriors starting five last season was their best lineup, with a net rating of 21.9. The problem is they only played 27 games together.
Adding Chris Paul to the roster (for now) instead of Jordan Poole has led to questions about whether Paul would be willing to come off the bench. At summer league, Paul tried to make it clear how he felt about possibly coming off the bench for the first time in his 18-year career.
There is no case to put Paul in the starting lineup; who would he replace for starters?
The Fix: Coach Steve Kerr has to make it clear to Paul that this is the best option for the team and for him. The fix for this starting lineup is not to tinker with it, and not to give into any pressure to start CP.
Taking Kevon Looney off the floor for Paul would not just be starting small but starting REALLY small. Replace Andrew Wiggins and the Warriors lose their best perimeter defender. Demoting Klay Thompson would take away their second-best defender on the perimeter, and Paul can't take over for Draymond Green. It would also clearly be coaching malpractice if he started for Steph Curry.
*Update: Green will be out for the next few weeks and might not be ready for the start of the season. That will put Paul into the starting lineup by default. Although, this also opens an opportunity to give Jonathan Kuminga reps at the starting power forward position. Stay tuned.
Houston Rockets
Potential Starting Lineup: Fred VanVleet - Jalen Green - Dillon Brooks - Jabari Smith Jr. - Alperen Şengün
The Problem: Who is this offense going to revolve around?
Houston did well this offseason, not just signing talent but also bringing in veterans to lead the young players. In the process, the Rockets built a strong starting lineup. But is there a clear go-to option on the offensive end?
Fred VanVleet is a strong point guard who can run an offense, and Jalen Green is a young scorer in the making. Dillon Brooks always thinks the offense should run through him, and Alperen Şengün is a strong playmaker at the big position.
The Fix: All that said, the offense should revolve around Jabari Smith Jr. He's the one who the franchise's future depends upon, and it is time to find out if he can handle that responsibility.
Smith showcased his game well in the two summer league games he played, and head coach Ime Udoka has already started to use Smith as a ball-handler, evidenced by this clip from training camp, where the 20-year-old was in an inverted pick-and-roll, drove to the basket and finished with a dunk on Tari Eason.
The Rockets brought in veterans this offseason, but they must turn the offense over to Smith for the sake of their future.
Indiana Pacers
Potential Starting Lineup: Tyrese Haliburton - Bennedict Mathurin - Bruce Brown - Obi Toppin - Myles Turner
The Problem: Whoever starts at power forward must be able to crash the glass.
The Indiana Pacers have a strong starting lineup. Tyrese Haliburton is the lead playmaker, and Bennedict Mathurin can be a scoring spark plug. With Buddy Hield still on the trade market, Bruce Brown can slide right into that vacant small forward spot. Then Myles Turner spreads the floor and provides rim protection.
The Pacers will be a fun team to watch this year. To take a step forward, though, they just have to find a way to improve their work on the boards.
The Pacers finished last season 24th in rebounds per game, and while Turner is an average rebounder at 7.5 per game, his focus on rim protection can sacrifice rebounding.
The Fix: There are only a few rebounders on Indiana's bench, but with Hield likely to be traded, that could be an asset to bring in a rebounder.
To start the year, however, there will be a position battle between Obi Toppin and rookie Jarace Walker. The winner—and ultimately the starter—could come down to rebounding.
Los Angeles Clippers
Potential Starting Lineup: Russell Westbrook - Kawhi Leonard - Paul George - Nicholas Batum - Ivica Zubac
The Problem: Russell Westbrook was a great pickup for the Clippers last season, but the question remains: How well can he fit simultaneously with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the floor?
The Clippers had a 5.2 net rating in 10 games with all three on the floor. The main concern is whether Westbrook takes the ball out of the hands of both Leonard and George.
The Fix: If the net rating stays the same or even improves, then there is no need to change the lineup. However, If the three struggle together, it might be a good idea to move Westbrook to the bench, stagger, and pair him with either Leonard or George when the other rests.
The Clippers could slide Terance Mann into the Westbrook spot if they want to go this route. Mann looks primed for a more significant role on the team.
All that said, most of this might be moot. History suggests the Clippers won't be healthy, and Westbrook will be needed to provide the same energy he did last season.
Los Angeles Lakers
Potential Starting Lineup: D'Angelo Russell - Austin Reaves - LeBron James - Jarred Vanderbilt - Anthony Davis
The Problem: It has been the same problem for the Los Angeles Lakers the past few years. Do they have enough shooting?
This lineup has two non-shooters in Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt, and an unreliable one in LeBron James.
Davis and James are locks for the starting lineup. Austin Reaves is also a safe assumption to start, or Lakers fans would riot. On top of that, D'Angelo Russell is Los Angeles' best three-point shooter at 41.7 percent over 17 games last season.
The Fix: The one thing Los Angeles can change is removing Vanderbilt from the starting unit. The problem, though, is there is no clear upgrade. Rui Hachimura is not a better shooter than Vanderbilt, so the change would be negligible.
The Lakers can add more shooting with Christian Wood, but that comes with the trade-off of worsening their defense and putting more pressure on Davis to be the back-line defender.
Another solution would be to slide James to power forward and give second-year player Max Christie an opportunity. On low-volume shooting, he hit 41.9 percent of his threes last year. That's impressive, but repeating it on a new team is also a lot to expect from a second-year player.
The one long-shot chance might be finding a way to trade for Buddy Hield. That could be out of reach with the Lakers' lack of assets, though. Their most reasonable option might ultimately be staying with Vanderbilt and hoping the defense keeps them in games.
Memphis Grizzlies
Potential Starting Lineup: Marcus Smart - Desmond Bane - Luke Kennard - Jaren Jackson Jr. - Steven Adams
The Problem: Last season, shooting was a major concern for the Memphis Grizzlies, and it will probably continue to be a concern this year.
With Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games, Memphis will be able to put its best shooters on the floor in Luke Kennard and Desmond Bane. The challenge comes when Morant comes off his suspension. He will return to the starting lineup, and Kennard will go to the bench, but that will take a career 43.7 percent three-point shooter off the floor.
Once Morant is back, this becomes a Morant-Smart backcourt, and that is a poor three-point shooting duo. With Steven Adams on the floor, three non-shooters are on the court. And the problem is that the Grizzlies can't realistically take any of those three off the floor.
The Fix: One option for the Grizzlies might be more of a hope than an option.
Memphis will need Jaren Jackson Jr. to be a more consistent threat from three this season. Last year, he shot 35.5 percent on 4.5 three-point attempts, which is good for a big. The Grizzlies will need him to shoot 2 to 2.5 percentage points better.
The Grizzlies can also scour the trade market for more shooting, as they did last season.
Miami Heat
Potential Starting Lineup: Kyle Lowry - Tyler Herro - Jimmy Butler - Kevin Love - Bam Adebayo
The Biggest Problem: The Heat were among the worst rebounding teams last season, finishing 27th in the NBA. And that failed to improve in the playoffs, as they finished 11th out of the 16 teams.
The Fix: The Heat need to find a way to help Bam Adebayo on the glass, specifically at power forward.
The guards for the Heat do a good job doing their part on the glass. Jimmy Butler was the second-best rebounder on the team at 5.9 boards a night, while Tyler Herro averaged 5.4 and Caleb Martin, who plays both the guard and small forward positions, was at 4.8.
At the 4, though, Kevin Love started most of the season, averaging just 5.7 rebounds in 19.9 minutes. Love is the only true power forward on the Heat's roster, and there are not many options for head coach Erik Spoelstra to find more rebounding.
If Miami can't do a better job as a group, looking to the trade market for a rebounder might be a must on its deadline agenda.
Milwaukee Bucks
Potential Starting Lineup: Damian Lillard - Malik Beasley - Khris Middleton - Giannis Antetokounmpo - Brook Lopez
Just before training camp, the Bucks took one of the biggest swings of the offseason, trading Jrue Holiday to Portland (with draft picks and Grayson Allen to Phoenix) to bring in Damian Lillard. This is a massive move for Milwaukee to improve its half-court offense.
The Problem: Before the trade, this slide was going to focus on Milwaukee finding a way to upgrade for Grayson Allen. Now, the team must find a way to replace Holiday's perimeter defense.
The Bucks will try to hide Dame on the defensive end. Yes, they still have two potential Defensive Player of the Year candidates in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. But that view dismisses how much Holiday did on the perimeter for the Bucks. So Milwaukee needs to figure out who to pair with Lillard to help hide him defensively.
Malik Beasley will likely slide into Allen's shooting guard spot, but there are issues. Pairing an average defender with Lillard is very different from Holiday. Beasley might not be a strong enough defender to cover up for Lillard.
There are two other options for the Bucks if Beasley cannot get the job done. One could be starting Pat Connaughton over Beasley, but that is not an upgrade defensively. The other could be moving Khris Middleton to the shooting guard spot and starting Jae Crowder as a small forward in the hopes that he has a bounce-back season.
Truthfully, none of these options are great ones. They are all band-aids.
The Fix: Milwaukee already depleted its trade assets to get Dame, so the trade market is not an option. One thing Adrian Griffin should consider is running more zone defenses. A hybrid 1-3-1 or 1-2-2 zone with Antetokounmpo at the top terrorizing ball-handlers might be a fun place to start.
Either way, Milwaukee will have to think outside the box to address its perimeter defense.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Potential Starting Lineup: Mike Conley - Anthony Edwards - Jaden McDaniels - Karl-Anthony Towns - Rudy Gobert
This season in Minnesota is all about Anthony Edwards. After his performance for Team USA, everyone is expecting a leap. And every decision made by the front office and coaching staff needs to be focused on maximizing Edwards' game.
The Problem: The Wolves must find out if Edwards can play with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.
Last season, Minnesota only got 29 games from Towns. More time is needed to figure out if the trio can coexist, as the three played together in just 26 regular-season games.
In those 26 games, the Wolves had a net rating of 2.3 points when they shared the court. In the playoffs, a shorter sample size, Minnesota had a -6.4 net rating with those three on the floor.
The Fix: If the Wolves go into the halfway mark of this season and this group is not working, they have to look to make a move. And the only option is moving on from Towns.
Gobert's value is probably the lowest it has ever been. Edwards is the future of the franchise and isn't going anywhere. That leaves Towns as the potential odd man out.
New Orleans Pelicans
Potential Starting Lineup: CJ McCollum - Brandon Ingram - Herb Jones - Zion Williamson - Jonas Valančiūnas
The New Orleans Pelicans only got 10 games from the above starting lineup in 2022-23. That lineup was 6-4 in those games with a net rating 6.3.
Diving even deeper into that lineup, the net rating when CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson were on the floor is a whopping 16.9. And the offensive rating was 120.9...which is absurd.
The Biggest Problem: The problem is that the trio only played 172 minutes.
That has been the problem plaguing New Orleans for the past few years.
There is no fix for this lineup. It is just a solid group, with Herb Jones having all-defense potential. Jonas Valančiūnas is a rock in the post and is venturing outside the paint, attempting 1.4 threes a game last season.
The Fix: It all comes down to health. We're not going to play that card with most teams, since it's a given at some point for everyone across the league. But this Pelicans group deserves the availability shout-out.
If Williamson and Ingram can stay healthy, this team has a legitimate chance to compete in the West.
New York Knicks
Potential Starting Lineup: Jalen Brunson - Donte DiVincenzo - RJ Barrett - Julius Randle - Mitchell Robinson
The New York Knicks were so much fun last season, making a breakthrough in getting out of the first round of the playoffs. But they still have a glaring issue in the starting five.
The Problem: New York is another team where shooting has been a massive problem.
Last year, the Knicks finished 19th in three-point percentage, but their shooting fell off drastically in the playoffs, where they were dead last at 29.2 percent.
The worst of the shooters is RJ Barrett. In his four years in the NBA, he has had three seasons in which he shot below 35 percent from three. It should be noted that in the one year he shot above 35 percent, he connected on 40.1 percnet of his threes during the 2020-21 season. But clearly it has not stuck.
The Fix: If there is a position to upgrade in the starting lineup, it should be Barrett's spot.
Josh Hart and Quentin Grimes are both options the Knicks can go with to add more reliable shooting. The Knicks have a net rating of 11.9 with Hart on the floor, 4.4 with Grimes, and they are a negative 1.2 with Barrett out there.
To be fair, neither Hart nor Grimes shot well from three in the playoffs, either. But the team seems to function better with Barrett off the floor, so either reserve could be worth a shot at this point.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Potential Starting Lineup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Josh Giddey - Luguentz Dort - Jalen Williams - Chet Holmgren
Every season there is a team everyone is excited about, and this year, that team is the Oklahoma City Thunder.
There is nothing to fix with this starting lineup. But this season has some big-picture implications that will greatly impact the team's future.
The Problem: As talented and young as this roster is, it will start getting expensive. As the players' contracts begin to come up, that means it's decision time for management.
The "Fix": Figuring out how Josh Giddey fits going forward with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will dictate his future.
Giddey is an unbelievable passer and is a good option as the second ball-handler in OKC, but the lack of shooting is an issue. In his two-year career, his three-point shooting has improved from 26.3 percent to 32.5 percent. If he can keep that growth going at this rate, defenses will not be able to sag off of him.
The other issue with Giddey is his poor defense. The Thunder have a defensive rating of 114.0 with him on the floor. As good as he is, having a non-shooter who is a poor defender carry such a heavy load is hard.
Last season, Giddey had the second-highest usage rate for the Thunder. He is a valuable contributor to the team; however, keeping him in the starting lineup is tough if his shooting and/or defense do not improve. Moving him to the bench might strengthen the Thunder's second unit.
Worst case, Giddey could be part of a package that could net them a bigger fish.
Orlando Magic
Potential Starting Lineup: Markelle Fultz - Gary Harris - Franz Wagner - Paolo Banchero - Wendell Carter Jr.
The Magic have a great duo in Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, a pair that plays well off each other. Markelle Fultz has also come on strong as a playmaking lead guard, and Wendell Carter Jr. has made the Bulls regret trading him.
The Biggest Problem: At this point, Orlando could use an upgrade over Gary Harris as the second playmaker.
Jalen Suggs has not panned out as a high draft pick for the Magic. Jett Howard and Anthony Black are both rookies. Besides Joe Ingles, whom they just signed this offseason, there are no trusted playmakers and shooters the Magic can depend on.
The Fix: Orlando should consider hitting the trade market for a table-setting guarding.
Luckily, one might be available in Portland. Malcolm Brogdon was traded from Boston to Portland and could be on the move again if the price is right.
Brogdon was the Sixth Man of the Year last season and is a starting-level guard in the NBA. He brings both the shooting and playmaking to help make the lives of Banchero and Wagner easier.
The Magic could make a leap and should make a run at Brogdon to upgrade over Harris.
Philadelphia 76ers
Potential Starting Lineup: James Harden - Tyrese Maxey - Tobias Harris - PJ Tucker - Joel Embiid
The Problem: The backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden has been a poor defensive pairing for the Sixers in the playoffs.
Last year in the playoffs, the Sixers had a defensive rating of 111.9 when Harden and Maxey were on the court together. With both of them on the court, teams are able to target them defensively and put them in difficult matchups, resulting in whatever looks they want.
The Sixers were better defensively in the playoffs with De'Anthony Melton on the floor with either Harden (108.0) or Maxey (101.4). Melton is a better defender and provides some cover for either guard.
The Sixers also brought in Patrick Beverley who could work in the starting backcourt alongside Maxey or Harden. He brings a tenacious defensive mindset that could help the Sixers, but he lacks shooting. With Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker and Joel Embiid, there might be enough coverage to make up for his poor shooting.
The Fix: The Harden trade demand is hanging over Philadelphia, but regardless how it plays out, moving Melton into the starting lineup could strengthen the defense if the Sixers backcourt cannot defend.
Phoenix Suns
Potential Starting Lineup: Grayson Allen - Devin Booker - Bradley Beal - Kevin Durant - Jusuf Nurkić
It is a championship-or-bust-season for the Phoenix Suns. They helped facilitate the Dame trade by sending out Deandre Ayton and got back Jusuf Nurkić, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.
The Problem: The trade answered the most pressing question for the Suns: who would be their fifth starter? Allen can slide into the guard spot moving everyone down a position. But it opens the problem: Can Nurkić defend at a high enough level to contend?
Nurkić has not played in more than 60 games since the 2018-19 season. In the past two years, he has looked much slower on that end of the court. The options off the bench are Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu, but they are not starting-level bigs on a championship team.
The Fix: Unfortunately, the Suns are out of options and have to hope Nurkić can regain his form defensively. If not, this team will have a hard time in the playoffs.
Portland Trail Blazers
Potential Starting Lineup: Scoot Henderson - Shaedon Sharpe - Jerami Grant - Robert Williams - Deandre Ayton
Portland remade its roster in one week and is already in step two of the rebuild. That, in part, is why the Trail Blazers have a tough lineup to project. But the above lineup gives them the best chance to win games...if that is what they want to do.
The Problem: Regardless of whether Anfernee Simons or Shaedon Sharpe starts, how will the Blazers address the logjams they have on the wings, and who should they prioritize?
The power forward and center positions are set if Robert Williams starts alongside Deandre Ayton. They pair very well defensively and complement each other offensively.
The challenge comes with putting a lineup together that focuses on developing young talent or trying to win games. Portland is loaded in the guard and wing positions with Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Malcolm Brogdon, Jerami Grant and Matisse Thybulle.
Henderson is being set up as the face of the franchise and should get the starting point guard spot. Sharpe played both shooting guard and small forward last season, but this year should start exclusively in the backcourt.
Simons is better served as a scoring punch off the bench, and Brogdon is not likely to finish the season as a Blazer. Thybulle's lack of shooting should take him out of contention to start.
The Fix: Portland is set up nicely for a rebuild with Henderson and Sharpe. Now it is about getting them all the game reps possible to get them ready to take over the franchise. In the process, they should entertain offers for anyone who does not fit their plans or timeline to help better define and unclog their perimeter positions.
Sacramento Kings
Potential Starting Lineup: De'Aaron Fox - Kevin Huerter - Harrison Barnes - Keegan Murray - Domantas Sabonis
The Problem: The Kings' offense depended wholly on De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis last year, and that should remain the same in 2023-24. However, they need to find another offensive dimension to attack when those guys have off nights.
The Fix: One thing they can do this season that might take them to the next level is get Keegan Murray going. He had a stellar rookie year making the all-rookie first team and averaging 12.2 points on 41.1 percent shooting from deep. That is off a low 15.6 usage rate.
The Kings need to add more wrinkles to their offense and different ways to attack. Sacramento should turn Murray into their third option and try to get his usage rate into the low 20s for this season.
The Kings should run Murray off screens and have him run the dribble hand-off game for stretches of the night. The more reps they give him, the more comfortable he will become. This season should be about getting Murray ready to take the leap forward and become a consistent third offensive threat.
San Antonio Spurs
Potential Starting Lineup: Tre Jones - Devin Vassell - Keldon Johnson - Jeremy Sochan - Victor Wembanyama
The San Antonio Spurs won the offseason just by winning the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. Now comes the hard part: putting a team around the young phenom. They started off by giving Devin Vassell a five-year, $146 million extension at the start of camp. San Antonio is high on Jeremy Sochan, whose tenacity fits nicely with Wembanyama. Keldon Johnson was the team's leading scorer and is under contract the next four seasons.
The Problem: Is Tre Jones the right point guard for this group?
Jones had a good season last year. He was the Spurs' primary ball-handler and led them in assists with 6.6 dimes a night. Even more impressively, he did that while only averaging 1.6 turnovers.
Jones' shooting is the big question mark. He connected on just 28.5 percent of threes, and spacing needs to be the Spurs' focus with Wembanyama around. Though the Spurs re-signed Jones for the next two seasons, there's likely someone out there who can bring better stability and shooting to the lineup.
The Fix: There is an out-of-the-box idea that the Spurs have already begun experimenting with this preseason—leaving Jones on the bench and starting Sochan at point guard. That works with Zach Collins playing the center position.
Then again, the Spurs could make a call to the Blazers and see if they can pry Malcolm Brogdon away with one of the many draft picks they have acquired over the years.
Toronto Raptors
Potential Starting Lineup: Dennis Schröder - Scottie Barnes - OG Anunoby - Pascal Siakam - Jakob Poeltl
The Problem: There are certain skills that are great to have redundancy in, like shooting. Teams can never have too many shooters. Other times, you can have too many overlapping skills, like the Raptors have in Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam.
All three have a very similar game, with Anunoby being the only one who consistently knocks down the three-ball at 38.7 percent on more than five attempts per contest.
The redundancy is all three need the ball in their hands to maximize their skill set. Barnes and Siakam are not spot-up shooters, so stashing them off-ball does not work.
The Raptors have to decide on the path they want to follow going forward. They lost Fred VanVleet in free agency for nothing. Anunoby has a player option for next year that he's not likely to pick up. There is not a contract extension in Siakam's future as of now.
The Fix: Toronto tested the market last year at the deadline. This year, they should move Anunoby and/or Siakam to clear the way for Barnes to be the franchise's centerpiece and start to build that way.
Utah Jazz
Potential Starting Lineup: Jordan Clarkson - Talen Horton-Tucker - Lauri Markkanen - John Collins - Walker Kessler
The Problem: Who will play-make for the Jazz?
Utah has a lot of scoring guards in Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and now rookie Keyonte George in the fold. And after trading Mike Conley, the Jazz never added a true playmaker.
Talen Horton-Tucker and Kris Dunn stepped into the role admirably, averaging 6.2 and 5.6 assists after the trade. Now, head coach Will Hardy has a decision on his hands between starting Horton-Tucker or second-year player Ochai Agbaji.
Horton-Tucker brings in more playmaking, but Agbaji is a better shooter, so it'll come down to those factors
The Fix: For Utah and this starting unit, it might be better to go with the playmaking at the start of the season, meaning Horton-Tucker should start.
Washington Wizards
Potential Starting Lineup: Tyus Jones - Jordan Poole - Deni Avdija - Kyle Kuzma - Daniel Gafford
The Problem: Washington's new backcourt will be a fun pair on offense but is awfully small on defense.
Look, the Wizards are going to be bad this season. They finally pulled the ripcord and traded Bradley Beal, bringing them Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole. That is most likely Washington's starting backcourt.
Jones has been one of the best backup guards in the NBA and now gets his opportunity to start regularly. And Poole can erupt for 30 points on a given night.
The size of the backcourt is too small. Jones stands at 6'0" with Poole measuring 6'4". Memphis' defense with Jones on the floor was 4.2 points worse than when he was off. Poole had the luxury of playing with several good defenders to cover for his mistakes. That will not be the case in Washington.
If the defense is bad, the Wizards will likely look to replace Jones with Delon Wright. Wright started 14 out of 50 possible games for Washington last season. This team is tanking and should not move any assets to try to fix the backcourt defense. Washington might hope it works out but won't get too mad if it loses a few games because of poor defense.
The Fix: If winning indeed does matter, the Wizards should move Wright into the starting spot and move either Jones or Poole to the bench.