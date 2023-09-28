NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam, Raptors Haven't Engaged in Talks over New Contract

Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors and forward Pascal Siakam have reportedly not had any discussions regarding a long-term contract extension.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet reported Siakam and the Raptors are "taking a wait-and-see approach" before determining whether they have a future together.

If Toronto struggles out of the gate, it's possible—if not likely—that Siakam will find himself on the trade block ahead of February's deadline.

Siakam's contract expires after the 2023-24 season. He is one of several high-profile players who can hit the open market next summer but perhaps the biggest name to likely change teams. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George all have the ability to hit the open market next summer but seem like strong bets to stay in Los Angeles.

With the Raptors' immediate future uncertain, all bets are off for Siakam. The 29-year-old made his second All-Star team last season while posting averages of 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

While those are strong numbers, Siakam is clearly best suited for a second-banana role rather than the type of player you can build a franchise around. The Raptors are stuck in neutral for as long as they keep this core together; they're a team bound to win between 35-45 games and stay afloat while the rest of the league passes them by.