NCAA Athletes Will Have 45 Days to Enter Transfer Portal Under New Guidelines

David Madison/Getty Images

Division I NCAA athletes will reportedly have fewer days to enter their name into the transfer portal.

According to Tom VanHaaren of ESPN, the NCAA Division I Council approved a change that will limit the windows to enter the portal from 60 days to 45 days throughout the year for all sports. When those days will fall depends on the sport.

For college football, there will be a 30-day window following the season and a 15-day window in the spring.

It should be noted this change is only for windows where undergraduate athletes can enter their names in the portal, which then allows them to contact other coaches. Athletes who are already in the portal can transfer any time of year without penalty regardless of when these 45-day windows fall.

Graduate students can enter their names in the portal at any time.

The 45-day window is actually more than was initially proposed.

The NCAA Division I Council previously proposed a reduction in the window to 30 days, so Wednesday's move was something of a compromise and splitting of the difference.

Transferring has become a major storyline in college sports and another example of additional freedoms that athletes have that those in the past did not. While there is some concern that the use of the transfer portal can turn into something resembling free agency—especially with name, image and likeness opportunities now available—it also allows individual players to find situations better suited to their needs and skill sets.

VanHaaren noted in June that 2,224 Division I football players entered the transfer portal in the winter and 1,373 entered in the spring ahead of the 2023 campaign.

That is a head-turning amount of player movement, but it also gives coaches and teams more chances to fill roster holes with talented players who previously may not have been available.