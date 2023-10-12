10 NBA Storylines to Watch During 2023-24 NBA Season

10 of 10

Zion Williamson has played 114 games in four years, an average of 28.5 per season. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign because of a foot injury, and a hamstring strain cost him all but 29 contests last year. As a result, every mention of Zion's generational talent now comes in conjunction with concerns about his health and fitness.

It's not so much that this is Williamson's last chance to prove he can stay on the floor, or that he's forever lost the benefit of the doubt. Some optimists will always hold out hope that he'll eventually deliver a dominant full season. But for the pragmatists out there, another injury-ravaged campaign headlined by questions about Williamson's conditioning and commitment will fundamentally change how he's viewed.

Some may already operate with the expectation that the stars will never align for Williamson, that his frame—truly the first of its kind in league history—simply isn't designed to hold up. That'll be a sad state of affairs, but it seems the likeliest outcome based on his history.

When healthy, Williamson has been spectacular in the simplest, most undeniable way.

The point of offense in basketball is to score as many points as efficiently as possible. While conceding it's a small sample that doesn't account for era-related variance, Zion is the only player in NBA history to average at least 25.0 points while shooting over 60.0 percent for his career. By that basic measure, he is the most efficient high-volume scorer we've ever seen.

We just need to see more of him. More minutes, more games, more buckets. Just...more.

Zion has a chance to redirect his career trajectory this season. He can rewrite the disheartening "what could have been" narrative that increasingly threatens to define him.