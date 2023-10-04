Travis Kelce Says Networks Are 'Overdoing' Taylor Swift Coverage During Chiefs Games

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Even Travis Kelce himself thinks the NFL might be leaning into the Taylor Swift phenomenon just a bit too much.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end addressed his relationship with the global superstar during an appearance on his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason, and said he thinks the NFL might be "overdoing it a little bit" when it comes to Swift mania.

The comments, which are presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, come at the 1:07:50 mark:

"I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game," Kelce said. "I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think—they're overdoing it a little bit. Especially my situation. I think they're just trying to have fun with it."

Swift first attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.

Fox Sports, which aired the game, leaned into the situation and showed her on the broadcast a number of times.

Cameras even caught her celebrating Kelce's touchdown catch:

The NFL fully leaned into the situation as well, and even changed its photo banner on X, the social media site previously known as Twitter, to a picture of Swift.

Things went to another level on Sunday, though, as Swift attended Kansas City's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. She was joined by A-list celebrities such as Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a suite, and NBC did not miss the chance to cut to the group of famous people a number of times during the Sunday Night Football broadcast.

It was hard to argue with the strategy, as the telecast averaged 27 million viewers. That just so happened to be the highest-watched Sunday show since Super Bowl LVII.

From the perspective of the NFL and its broadcast partners, Swift's presence at the games has driven a ratings surge in the early portion of the season. Some fans may be tired of the constant discussion and cutaways to her suite, but there isn't much incentive to stop doing so as long as so many people are tuning in for the broadcasts.