Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Jets Draws 27M Viewers with Taylor Swift in Attendance

Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Jets Draws 27M Viewers with Taylor Swift in AttendanceOctober 2, 2023
Travis Kelce did not find a blank space in the end zone Sunday night against the New York Jets.
But that didn't stop Taylor Swift or her army of Swifties from tuning in to the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 victory in the Big Apple.
While Kelce and the Chiefs came out on top, the big winner of the night was NBC, who saw a big rating spike as Swift attended her second NFL game of the season to support Kelce, who she may or may not have sparked a romance with.
NBC's telecast of Sunday Night Football averaged 27 million viewers, the biggest mark on TV last night. It even surpassed Swift's Arrowhead appearance last week, which drew 24.32 million.
It was Super Bowl-level numbers being put up by the Swifties.
Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate
The Taylor Swift impact: Viewership among teen girls (age 12-17) spiked 53% from the season-to-date average of the first three weeks of SNF, while the audience among women aged 18-24 was up 24%, and women 35+ increased 34%, per Nielsen.<br><br>The combined growth led to an approximate… <a href="https://t.co/usj0bev2Ah">https://t.co/usj0bev2Ah</a>
Swift wasn't unaccompanied either, filling up a star-studded suite with her friends Sophie Turner, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and Sabrina Carpenter. She was also seen with Kelce's mom Donna and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany.
The past two weeks have been something straight out of the "You Belong With Me" music video.
And with the amount of attention Swift has drawn to its product, the NFL has taken advantage of the opportunity to try to market to its female demographic, changing its X bio to Swift lyrics and making the international pop star its header picture.
The league will be hoping that Swift mania doesn't slow down anytime soon.