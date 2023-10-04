Tiffany Stratton on Impostor Syndrome, Potential WWE Main Roster Call-Up and More

4 of 5

Stratton has played her heel role exceptionally well thus far, but as she progresses, crowds will get behind her more and more.

Staying the course with her current character is the way to go, and per the former NXT women's champion herself, NXT head of creative Shawn Michaels has played an integral role in her development thanks to his continuous support.

Getting his stamp of approval is how she knows she knocked it out of the park that night. But it was an interaction she had with one of WWE's biggest names at the Payback pay-per-view that really resonated with her.

"I actually had Paul Heyman come up to me," Stratton said. "He said I did a really good job in my backstage [segment] with Becky and holding my own and being able to stand out even with Becky Lynch right there next to me."

Her recent Raw appearances are an encouraging sign that a promotion to the main roster may not be too far off. Although she's excited to make that move and hopes it's on the sooner side, she's also attempting to enjoy her time in NXT while it lasts and be ready for when that call comes.

"I want to enjoy my time here [in NXT] because I know [the call-up] is going to happen one day," she said. "With wrestling, you can always do more to get better. There's never going to be an aspect of wrestling you're perfect at.