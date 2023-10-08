Predicting the NBA's All-Overpaid Team This Season

0 of 6

Rising NBA salary-cap projections have largely changed the way we look at individual pay grades. Truly back-breaking contracts are rare for the time being.

"Rare" does not mean extinct. And it's even easier to shine the limelight over team-unfriendly terms when looking at single-year costs.

That's the task laid before us here. The NBA's All-Overpaid Team for 2023-24 is not a list of the league's worst contracts from a front office's perspective. It's a collection of players who I expect to provide the worst value during this season alone relative to their 2023-24 salary.

Unlike the All-Underpaid Team, there will be no playing-time minimum. Bite-sized and unclear roles actually contribute to the overpaid criterion when you're paid like someone who should feature more prominently in a rotation.

Anyone suffering from an injury that is already expected to sideline them—such as Lonzo Ball— will not be included. Those circumstances are totally beyond their control. Kevin Porter Jr. will not be included, either. He is away from the Houston Rockets amid felony assault and strangulation charges, and his NBA future remains uncertain as a result.