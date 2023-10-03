PGMOL Releases VAR Audio of Liverpool's Incorrectly Disallowed Goal vs. Tottenham

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) released the audio of the conversation between the match officials during Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win over Liverpool when a goal by Luis Díaz was ruled out for offside.

In the video published Tuesday, VAR officials can be heard identifying how the call on the field was misidentified in the booth. Darren England, who was running the review, believed he was confirming that Díaz had been onside rather than overturning the original decision. The match had restarted before the mistake was made clear, so nothing could be done at that point.

"As stated shortly after the full-time whistle on Saturday evening, we acknowledged in a statement that a significant human error had occurred during the aforementioned match, which we recognize should have resulted in a goal being awarded through VAR intervention," PGMOL said in a statement.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.