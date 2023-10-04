5 Surprise NHL Players Who Could Be on the Trade Block This Season

0 of 5

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The 2023-24 NHL season begins Tuesday. Between then and the March 8 trade deadline, we can expect to see and hear plenty of media speculation about players who could be on the move in the trade market.

Most of the rumors will be about players slated to become unrestricted free agents next July and are skating on non-playoff-bound clubs. Some of them were mentioned in our Trade Block Big Boards for September and October.

However, each season also sees some players getting moved that few observers expected would be dealt. They could be stars in the final seasons of their contracts, such as Vegas Golden Knights winger (and 2023 playoff MVP) Jonathan Marchessault, or those who still have another year left on their deals.

Marchessault joins our list of five surprise NHL players who could end up on the trade block before this season's deadline. We'll examine the factors that could lead to them getting shopped around by their current clubs.