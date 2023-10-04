5 Surprise NHL Players Who Could Be on the Trade Block This Season

5 Surprise NHL Players Who Could Be on the Trade Block This SeasonOctober 4, 2023
The 2023-24 NHL season begins Tuesday. Between then and the March 8 trade deadline, we can expect to see and hear plenty of media speculation about players who could be on the move in the trade market.
Most of the rumors will be about players slated to become unrestricted free agents next July and are skating on non-playoff-bound clubs. Some of them were mentioned in our Trade Block Big Boards for September and October.
However, each season also sees some players getting moved that few observers expected would be dealt. They could be stars in the final seasons of their contracts, such as Vegas Golden Knights winger (and 2023 playoff MVP) Jonathan Marchessault, or those who still have another year left on their deals.
Marchessault joins our list of five surprise NHL players who could end up on the trade block before this season's deadline. We'll examine the factors that could lead to them getting shopped around by their current clubs.
Karel Vejmelka, Arizona Coyotes
After finishing 31st overall with 57 points in 2021-22, the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes showed some improvement last season with 70 points. The goaltending of Karel Vejmelka played a key role in his club's growth.
Vejmelka faced the 11th-most shots against in 50 games played among all NHL goalies last season (1,670). That's not surprising, as the Coyotes gave up the third-most shots against per game (35.0). Nevertheless, he had a record of 18 wins (three by shutout), 24 losses and six overtime losses.
Heading into his third NHL season, the 27-year-old Vejmelka should benefit from a bolstered defense in front of him as well as the Coyotes' improved scoring punch led by star forward Clayton Keller. Signed through 2024-25 at an affordable $2.8 million, he seems set as the Coyotes starter.
However, Arizona general manager Bill Armstrong has a well-earned reputation for trading players for draft picks and prospects to stock up his burgeoning prospect pipeline. Should Vejmelka put up better stats this season, he could draw the attention of contenders seeking an affordable starter. One of them could make an offer too good for Armstrong to pass up.
Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins enter this season with their award-winning goaltending tandem intact. Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman were co-winners of the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals against (174) last season. Ullmark, 30, also took home the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie in 2022-23.
Both goaltenders were the subject of some offseason trade rumors as management sought to free salary-cap space. However, that issue was addressed by trading winger Taylor Hall and his $6 million cap hit to the Buffalo Sabres on June 26.
Still, the Bruins could end up in the market for a center if Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha struggle as their top two pivots this season. That could force them to shop one of their goalies, with Swayman as the more likely candidate.
Ullmark is signed through 2024-25 with an average annual value of $5 million and a 16-team no-trade list. Swayman, 24, carries a $3.5 million cap hit, lacks no-trade protection and is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights next summer. If the Bruins feel they need help at center, a good young goalie such as Swayman could be a valuable trade chip.
Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights
Only five players—Jonathan Marchessault, Shea Theodore, William Karlsson, Brayden McNabb and William Carrier—remain of the "Golden Misfits" that formed the inaugural roster of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017-18. That list could shrink further with Marchessault eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next July.
The 32-year-old is earning an average annual value of $5 million on his current contract and carries a five-team no-trade list. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP during the Golden Knights' march to the 2023 Stanley Cup.
Vegas management could try to retain such a popular player who played a key role in winning their first Stanley Cup. On Aug. 6, however, Vegas Hockey Now's Chris Gawlik cited an interview Marchessault had with TVA Sports in which he admitted he'd had no contract extension talks. Thus far, it doesn't appear that the situation has changed.
The Golden Knights will hang on to Marchessault if they remain in the thick of this season's playoff chase even if he proves too expensive to re-sign. However, if they're struggling to remain in postseason contention by the March trade deadline, they could peddle the winger to a contender and cash in while his trade value remains high.
Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
Over the past two seasons, Juuse Saros has established himself among the NHL's best goaltenders. A finalist for the Vezina Trophy in 2021-22, the 28-year-old Nashville Predators netminder finished among last season's top 10 goalies with 33 wins and a .919 save percentage.
The Predators still missed the 2023 playoffs despite Saros' strong play. With Barry Trotz taking over from David Poile as general manager, a shake-up could come between the pipes if promising young netminder Yaroslav Askarov makes a strong first impression this season.
On Sept. 20, The Tennessean's Paul Skrbina reported Trotz had dangled Askarav as a trade chip to move up in the 2023 NHL draft. However, he seems keen to keep the young netminder as well as Saros, who's signed through 2024-25 at an affordable $5 million per season.
A lot will depend on how this season shakes out for the Predators and how Saros and Askarov perform. If Trotz thinks the latter is ready to step up as a starter, he could be willing to entertain offers for Saros for a return that addresses a pressing roster need or to stock up his prospect pool.
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
On the opening day of training camp, Steven Stamkos expressed his disappointment over the lack of contract extension talks with Tampa Bay Lightning management during the offseason. General manager Julien BriseBois said contract negotiations would have to wait until the end of this season as he needs to evaluate the roster.
Stamkos has spent his entire NHL career with the Lightning. Slated to become an unrestricted free agent next July, the 33-year-old forward earns an average annual value of $8.5 million with a full no-movement clause. With $10.8 million in cap space for next season and 16 active players under contract, the Lightning could find it difficult to re-sign him.
It's likely that Stamkos will play out this season in Tampa. After all, he's the team's captain and the face of the franchise. Besides, BriseBois has a reputation for finding ways to free up cap space. He could do so again to find sufficient cap dollars that enable Stamkos to finish his career in Tampa Bay, provided the sniper accepts a bit of a pay cut.
Nevertheless, we can't rule out the possibility of Stamkos getting shopped. BriseBois could test the trade market if the Lightning struggle to reach the playoffs due to injuries or an overall decline in the club's play by the trade deadline. Perhaps Stamkos' relationship with BriseBois sours during the course of the season over the lack of contract talks.
For those who doubt that it could happen, remember that Stamkos' former linemate and mentor Martin St. Louis was traded to the New York Rangers in 2014 despite his no-movement clause following a falling out with then-GM Steve Yzerman. Perhaps history repeats itself with another long-time Lightning star.
