Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso Beat The Judgment Day to Win WWE Tag Titles at Fastlane 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso beat Damian Priest and Finn Bálor of The Judgment Day at Fastlane on Saturday to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Rhodes and Uso won despite interference from Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, who tried to help their stablemates.

But Rhodes and Uso still earned the win. They were helped inadvertently by JD McDonagh, who accidentally hit Priest in the knee with the Money in the Bank briefcase. In response, Rhodes hit The Archer of Infamy with Cross Rhodes on the announcer desk.

Rhodes and Uso soon turned their attention to Bálor, hitting him with a 1D/Cody Cutter combination off the ropes for the victory.

After an extended run on SmackDown with his family as part of The Bloodline, Jey finally had enough in August after his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, screwed him out of beating his cousin, Roman Reigns, for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Jey declared he was leaving The Bloodline, SmackDown and WWE, but his absence didn't last for long.

At last month's Payback, Rhodes appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect and announced that he had pulled some strings backstage to get Jey traded from SmackDown to Raw.

It was a surprising development since The American Nightmare feuded with Reigns and the entire Bloodline leading up to WrestleMania 39, but he was willing to forgive and forget after watching Jey try to make amends.

Sami Zayn was also open to Jey's arrival on Raw, whereas Kevin Owens and many others were far more cautious and even suspicious of his true intentions.

With Jey struggling to find allies beyond Rhodes and Zayn, The Judgment Day approached him and offered him a spot in the group.

In particular, Dominik Mysterio said he related to Jey due to his own family issues, and he made it clear there would be a place available to him in the faction if he wanted to join forces with them.

When the time came for Jey to make his decision, he turned The Judgment Day down since he wasn't looking to jump into yet another stable, and that didn't sit well with the likes of Priest, Bálor, Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

Rhodes had already been at odds with The Judgment Day for several weeks, and since he was responsible for bringing Jey to Raw, he didn't hesitate to come to his defense.

All of that led to Rhodes and Jey being given a title opportunity against Priest and Bálor, and despite the fact that the Uso's only real previous experience as a tag team wrestler was tagging with his twin, he meshed quickly with The American Nightmare and became tag team champion once again with the win over The Judgment Day at Fastlane.