The Worst Contract on the Books for Every MLB Team in 2024

Shoulder issues limited him to 11 starts and 64.1 innings in an opt-out year in 2022, and he ended up landing with the Texas Rangers on a five-year, $185 million deal.

The 35-year-old made six starts for the Rangers this season before the injury bug bit again, and he was sidelined for the remainder of the season with Tommy John surgery. He is currently eyeing a return to action next August, which means he will spend the bulk of the season on the sidelines as one of the five highest-paid players in baseball.