Kyle Schwarber and the Worst 40-Homer Seasons in MLB History

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Kyle Schwarber is one of baseball's best power hitters, but his rock-bottom batting average and defensive shortcomings make him a confounding player when it comes to his all-around impact on the game.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger has 41 home runs this season, which ranks fourth in the majors and marks the second year in a row he has reached the 40-homer mark. He has already homered four times in September, including a solo shot to lead off Thursday night's game against the San Diego Padres.

Meanwhile, he is still hitting just .195 with an NL-leading 177 strikeouts in 138 games, and with Bryce Harper spending much of the season as the team's primary designated hitter he has once again been forced to flounder in left field as one of the worst defenders in baseball.

All of that has left Schwarber as a mere 0.6-WAR player, despite his 40-homer production, which begs the question where his 2023 season ranks among the worst 40-homer campaigns in MLB history.

Who's ready for a trip down memory lane?

Note: There were multiple options for a few different players (looking at you Adam Dunn and Joey Gallo), so in an effort to provide some variety, each player was only included once.