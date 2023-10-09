Raiders Rumors: Davante Adams Expected to Play vs. Packers Despite Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams is expected to play Monday night against the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Raiders listed Adams as questionable in their injury report. He didn't practice Thursday or Friday and was limited Saturday.

The three-time All-Pro is on pace for another big season. Through four games, he has caught 33 passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns.

The year hasn't been without some strife for Adams, though. He voiced his frustration with the team's performance in a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a game that also saw him pick up a shoulder injury.

The Raiders made a major statement when they signed Adams to what was then a record-setting five-year, $140 million extension in 2022. Now, some are questioning his long-term future in Sin City.

Because the 30-year-old is one of the NFL's best wide receivers, his importance to the offense largely goes without saying. It doesn't help that he has accounted for a significant chunk of the aerial production. Running back Josh Jacobs, who hasn't gone above and beyond as a pass-catcher in the past, is third on the team in receiving.