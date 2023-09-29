7 NFL Teams That Should Pursue Trade for Raiders' Davante Adams

0 of 7

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Following a Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams made his intentions abundantly clear.

Now 30 years old and yet to win a Super Bowl, Adams' comments postgame raised the attention of those leaguewide.

"I don't got time to wait around," Adams said, per 8 News Now. "It's not a personal thing. I mean it is a personal thing, but it ain't just about me. It's not my mentality to sit here and try to take all season to figure it out.

"You use these early games like this to establish our identity. We're not doing the things the right way to establish a winning culture early in the season, so we gotta do something to turn that around."

Although the NFL campaign in Vegas has yet to hit the one-month mark, there's reason to believe Adams could be looking for greener pastures via the trade market.

As a potential final piece to a roster puzzle, here's at a look at seven teams that could benefit from adding the superstar with scheme fit and personnel taken into consideration. Cap space—in the short and long term—was also considered because Adams is in the second year of a five-year, $140 million contract.