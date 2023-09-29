7 NFL Teams That Should Pursue Trade for Raiders' Davante Adams

7 NFL Teams That Should Pursue Trade for Raiders' Davante AdamsSeptember 29, 2023
Following a Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams made his intentions abundantly clear.
Now 30 years old and yet to win a Super Bowl, Adams' comments postgame raised the attention of those leaguewide.
"I don't got time to wait around," Adams said, per 8 News Now. "It's not a personal thing. I mean it is a personal thing, but it ain't just about me. It's not my mentality to sit here and try to take all season to figure it out.
"You use these early games like this to establish our identity. We're not doing the things the right way to establish a winning culture early in the season, so we gotta do something to turn that around."
Although the NFL campaign in Vegas has yet to hit the one-month mark, there's reason to believe Adams could be looking for greener pastures via the trade market.
As a potential final piece to a roster puzzle, here's at a look at seven teams that could benefit from adding the superstar with scheme fit and personnel taken into consideration. Cap space—in the short and long term—was also considered because Adams is in the second year of a five-year, $140 million contract.
Cap figures via Spotrac.
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have rapidly become a team with talent in abundance, and Adams could prove to be a dynamic piece to what is already a high-octane offense.
Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown could be a match made in heaven, with Adams' ability to dominate at all depths and St. Brown's prowess in the short and intermediate levels.
2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams remains out for the next three games after violating the league's gambling policy, but he'd be a great complement to the duo with his blazing speed.
The San Francisco 49ers (3-0), Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) and Dallas Cowboys (2-1) are the cream of the crop in the NFC, but Adams' addition could make the Lions (2-1) a title contender as well.
Dallas Cowboys
If you know anything about team owner Jerry Jones, you are familiar with his knack for making splash moves.
Following the departure of Amari Cooper in March 2022, Dallas has seen CeeDee Lamb step into his shoes as the team's No. 1 target for quarterback Dak Prescott. With Adams in town, Lamb would see an increased amount of single coverage and would force opposing defenses into a 'pick your poison' scenario.
Team brass signed wideout Brandin Cooks and drafted tight end Luke Schoonmaker (second round) as reinforcements this offseason, but Adams would provide a weapon Dallas simply doesn't have.
The Cowboys are over the cap for the 2024 season, but the pressure to win this year could spur them into action, even if an Adams trade would mean less money for extension candidates in the offseason.
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have made it a point to add talent at wideout the last few offseasons.
Despite drafting Zay Flowers (2023) and Rashod Bateman (2021) in the first round over the last three drafts, Adams would provide a bona fide top target for the newly installed Todd Monken offense.
Adams' ability to dominate man coverage and draw eyes away from Flowers would only boost the ceiling of the offense.
Behind Lamar Jackson's dynamic dual-threat ability, tight end Mark Andrews and the aforementioned perimeter weapons, Adams could push Baltimore over the hump in a loaded AFC.
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots' top five wide receivers are JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and late-round rookies Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas. None of them are averaging 50 yards per game this season.
The Patriots desperately need a receiver of Adams' caliber.
With the most cap available of any team in 2024, they have the money to pay the superstar wideout.
Adams would represent, by far, the most talented wideout quarterback Mac Jones has worked with since his time at Alabama.
Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills haven't been able to get over the hump, losing in the AFC playoffs four years in a row.
Adams could be the piece that gets the Bills over the hump for their first Super Bowl.
Pairing Adams with Stefon Diggs would keep opposing defensive coordinators up late into the night.
Gabe Davis is a fine second option to the All-Pro in Diggs, but Adams is an entirely different caliber of player who would elevate an already electric Buffalo offense.
The Bills are over the cap for the 2024 season, but they have little invested in the WR room outside of Diggs and could convince themselves that having two great receivers is worth the concessions they'd have to make to be cap compliant.
New York Giants
The New York Giants could benefit immensely by adding a three-level weapon like Adams, and they have the long-term cap room to do it.
The wide receiver position has lacked juice for several seasons, and, frankly, quarterback Daniel Jones needs more talent around him.
Taking speedster Jalin Hyatt on Day 2 in this year's draft was a good start, and tight end Darren Waller was a nice addition to boost the aerial attack. But Adams would be the most talented pass-catcher to wear Giants threads since Odell Beckham Jr. was in town.
With no definite timeline on Saquon Barkley's return to play (ankle), more talent is needed on the offensive side of the ball for New York to keep up with the rest of the NFC.
Kansas City Chiefs
Help at the wide receiver spot has been a need in Kansas City since Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami in March 2022.
Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice and Justin Watson have taken advantage of their targets, but Adams is in a completely different stratosphere of talent at the wideout position.
Travis Kelce draws eyes at the tight end spot. With the insertion of Adams on the perimeter, not only would Patrick Mahomes have another future Hall of Famer to throw to, but his presence alone would give Kelce more one-on-one matchups.
The Chiefs seemingly traded Hill because they couldn't afford him, but their reported offseason interest in DeAndre Hopkins suggests they could be ready to spend big on a WR1.