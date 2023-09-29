NFL

    7 NFL Teams That Should Pursue Trade for Raiders' Davante Adams

    Ryan FowlerSeptember 29, 2023

    0 of 7

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during the national anthem prior to a preseason game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      Following a Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams made his intentions abundantly clear.

      Now 30 years old and yet to win a Super Bowl, Adams' comments postgame raised the attention of those leaguewide.

      "I don't got time to wait around," Adams said, per 8 News Now. "It's not a personal thing. I mean it is a personal thing, but it ain't just about me. It's not my mentality to sit here and try to take all season to figure it out.

      "You use these early games like this to establish our identity. We're not doing the things the right way to establish a winning culture early in the season, so we gotta do something to turn that around."

      Although the NFL campaign in Vegas has yet to hit the one-month mark, there's reason to believe Adams could be looking for greener pastures via the trade market.

      As a potential final piece to a roster puzzle, here's at a look at seven teams that could benefit from adding the superstar with scheme fit and personnel taken into consideration. Cap space—in the short and long term—was also considered because Adams is in the second year of a five-year, $140 million contract.

      Cap figures via Spotrac.

    Detroit Lions

    1 of 7

      DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on in the second quarter of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
      Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

      The Detroit Lions have rapidly become a team with talent in abundance, and Adams could prove to be a dynamic piece to what is already a high-octane offense.

      Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown could be a match made in heaven, with Adams' ability to dominate at all depths and St. Brown's prowess in the short and intermediate levels.

      2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams remains out for the next three games after violating the league's gambling policy, but he'd be a great complement to the duo with his blazing speed.

      The San Francisco 49ers (3-0), Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) and Dallas Cowboys (2-1) are the cream of the crop in the NFC, but Adams' addition could make the Lions (2-1) a title contender as well.

    Dallas Cowboys

    2 of 7

      GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 24: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scrambling and running with the ball during an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      If you know anything about team owner Jerry Jones, you are familiar with his knack for making splash moves.

      Following the departure of Amari Cooper in March 2022, Dallas has seen CeeDee Lamb step into his shoes as the team's No. 1 target for quarterback Dak Prescott. With Adams in town, Lamb would see an increased amount of single coverage and would force opposing defenses into a 'pick your poison' scenario.

      Team brass signed wideout Brandin Cooks and drafted tight end Luke Schoonmaker (second round) as reinforcements this offseason, but Adams would provide a weapon Dallas simply doesn't have.

      The Cowboys are over the cap for the 2024 season, but the pressure to win this year could spur them into action, even if an Adams trade would mean less money for extension candidates in the offseason.

    Baltimore Ravens

    3 of 7

      CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 17, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
      Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Baltimore Ravens have made it a point to add talent at wideout the last few offseasons.

      Despite drafting Zay Flowers (2023) and Rashod Bateman (2021) in the first round over the last three drafts, Adams would provide a bona fide top target for the newly installed Todd Monken offense.

      Adams' ability to dominate man coverage and draw eyes away from Flowers would only boost the ceiling of the offense.

      Behind Lamar Jackson's dynamic dual-threat ability, tight end Mark Andrews and the aforementioned perimeter weapons, Adams could push Baltimore over the hump in a loaded AFC.

    New England Patriots

    4 of 7

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 24: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots huddles with the team in the first half of a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
      Elsa/Getty Images

      The New England Patriots' top five wide receivers are JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and late-round rookies Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas. None of them are averaging 50 yards per game this season.

      The Patriots desperately need a receiver of Adams' caliber.

      With the most cap available of any team in 2024, they have the money to pay the superstar wideout.

      Adams would represent, by far, the most talented wideout quarterback Mac Jones has worked with since his time at Alabama.

    Buffalo Bills

    5 of 7

      LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 24: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on September 24, 2023. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
      John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

      The Buffalo Bills haven't been able to get over the hump, losing in the AFC playoffs four years in a row.

      Adams could be the piece that gets the Bills over the hump for their first Super Bowl.

      Pairing Adams with Stefon Diggs would keep opposing defensive coordinators up late into the night.

      Gabe Davis is a fine second option to the All-Pro in Diggs, but Adams is an entirely different caliber of player who would elevate an already electric Buffalo offense.

      The Bills are over the cap for the 2024 season, but they have little invested in the WR room outside of Diggs and could convince themselves that having two great receivers is worth the concessions they'd have to make to be cap compliant.

    New York Giants

    6 of 7

      SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
      Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

      The New York Giants could benefit immensely by adding a three-level weapon like Adams, and they have the long-term cap room to do it.

      The wide receiver position has lacked juice for several seasons, and, frankly, quarterback Daniel Jones needs more talent around him.

      Taking speedster Jalin Hyatt on Day 2 in this year's draft was a good start, and tight end Darren Waller was a nice addition to boost the aerial attack. But Adams would be the most talented pass-catcher to wear Giants threads since Odell Beckham Jr. was in town.

      With no definite timeline on Saquon Barkley's return to play (ankle), more talent is needed on the offensive side of the ball for New York to keep up with the rest of the NFC.

    Kansas City Chiefs

    7 of 7

      KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      Help at the wide receiver spot has been a need in Kansas City since Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami in March 2022.

      Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice and Justin Watson have taken advantage of their targets, but Adams is in a completely different stratosphere of talent at the wideout position.

      Travis Kelce draws eyes at the tight end spot. With the insertion of Adams on the perimeter, not only would Patrick Mahomes have another future Hall of Famer to throw to, but his presence alone would give Kelce more one-on-one matchups.

      The Chiefs seemingly traded Hill because they couldn't afford him, but their reported offseason interest in DeAndre Hopkins suggests they could be ready to spend big on a WR1.

