DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Chiefs 'Have Kept in Contact' amid Patriots, Titans Buzz

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly still have interest in potentially signing free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

During a recent appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said the Chiefs "have kept in contact" with Hopkins in the wake of the veteran wideout meeting with both the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans last month.

While the Pats and Titans are seemingly the top two contenders to sign Hopkins, Fowler said the Chiefs are "on the periphery."

Fowler noted that the biggest issue for the Chiefs when it comes to signing D-Hop is a lack of salary cap space.

Per OverTheCap.com, the Chiefs currently have the least cap space in the NFL at just $409,942.

Fowler mentioned that the Chiefs could create some additional space by signing All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones to a contract extension. Jones can become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season, and according to Spotrac, he will count for $28.2 million against the cap this season.

If the Chiefs can find a way to sign Jones to a new deal in the near future, Hopkins will become a possibility, but if they take too long, it is unclear if Hopkins is willing to wait.

The Arizona Cardinals released the 31-year-old Hopkins this offseason, making him the most significant free agent still available.

In 10 NFL seasons with the Houston Texans and Cards, Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro. He also has 853 receptions for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns in his career.

Hopkins missed eight games last season due to a performance-enhancing substance suspension followed by an injury, but he was highly productive in the nine games he played.

D-Hop finished with 64 grabs for 717 yards and three scores, putting him on pace for over 1,350 yards in a full, 17-game season.

The Chiefs could use that type of production from their wide receiver position since they traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins last offseason and lost JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman to the New England Patriots and New York Jets, respectively, in free agency this offseason.

Superstar tight end Travis Kelce led the Chiefs in receiving last season, while Smith-Schuster was second on the team with 78 catches and 933 yards.

Kansas City's top returning wide receiver this season is Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had 42 receptions for 687 yards and two touchdowns. He is joined by Kadarius Toney, second-year man Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, rookie second-round draft pick Rashee Rice and free-agent signing Richie James.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was NFL MVP and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season without a great receiving corps, but Hopkins would make an already potent offense even more dangerous.