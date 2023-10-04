3 Players Steelers Must Target to Remain in the Playoff Race

3 Players Steelers Must Target to Remain in the Playoff RaceOctober 4, 2023
It might not feel like it after a 30-6 beating at the hands of the Houston Texans, but the Pittsburgh Steelers would be in the playoffs if they started today as the sixth seed in the AFC.
That obviously means nothing just four weeks into the season, but it does serve as a reminder that it's a long season and the Steelers' chances are far from over.
Make no mistake about it, the loss to the Texans was bad. The offense was stagnant, the defense couldn't get any pressure on C.J. Stroud and they were blown out by a team that might be better than everyone thought but still isn't close to the top of the conference.
As the Steelers prepare for a Week 5 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and a bye week in Week 6, it feels like they are approaching a tipping point.
If they want a shot at rallying the troops and staying in the playoff race they may have to make some moves. Here are three players they should be keeping an eye on to remain relevant this season.
QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Simply put, the Steelers offense isn't good enough to be a playoff team. The defense had an off day against the Texans, but the struggling offense has simply become par for the course.
Pittsburgh is dead last in ESPN's offensive efficiency metric while the defense is No. 1. Hopes were high ahead of the season that Kenny Pickett would take the next step in his development. He hasn't, though, and he suffered a knee injury that is expected to lead to a "brief absence".
Mitchell Trubisky is a good backup quarterback, but the Steelers don't need a backup. They need a starter.
The Steelers had opportunities to pursue a veteran this offseason. Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr were both available at one time or another, instead, they chose to wait and see if Pickett could be the guy.
Now that they've seen what that option looks like, they could decide to go after another veteran in Kirk Cousins. The Vikings are off to a 1-3 start with Cousins under center and the Vikings didn't extend the 35-year-old this offseason, indicating they may be ready to move on.
With the Steelers supporting cast including Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, George Pickens and Diontae Johnson (when healthy), the right quarterback could be getting much better results.
If the Vikings lose next week and are sitting at 1-4 when the Steelers go into their bye week it would be a logical time to give Minnesota a call and see what the price would be to add the quarterback.
OT La'el Collins, Free Agent
The talent at the skill positions is there for the Steelers to at least have a functional offense. Whether the same can be said for the offensive line is up for debate. Through four weeks, the Steelers offensive line does not look markedly improved from the group last season.
The tackles are a large part of the problem. The team was forced to go to first-round pick Broderick Jones after Dan Moore Jr. left the game with a knee injury. But right tackle might be an even bigger problem.
Chukwuma Okorafor has had plenty of time to develop into a consistent starter, but he only has a 50.5 PFF grade through the first four weeks of the season. He's only given up one sack, but he consistently gives up pressures and isn't an asset in the run game.
It's difficult to find tackle help this time of year, but La'el Collins could be an exception. The veteran tackle has also played some guard in his career and is probably only available because he's still working his way back from a torn ACL last season.
The Bengals released him because it saved them $7.7 million against the cap and they already had two starting caliber tackles in Orlando Brown Jr. and Jonah Williams.
The Steelers don't and should be willing to make a competitive offer to Collins.
WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears had their best offensive day of the season in Week 4. Justin Fields was firing on all cylinders, completing 28-of-35 pass attempts for 335 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception.
But Darnell Mooney only saw four targets. Even in the most idealized version of the Bears passing attack, he took a clear backseat to D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet who each saw nine targets.
The Bears good day only served to confirm what the bad days were pointing toward with the speedster: Mooney is no longer one of the featured receivers in the Bears offense under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
Mooney led the Bears in reiving in 2021, but it would make sense that he'll be looking for a place where he can make a bigger impact when he becomes a free agent in 2024.
That place might as well be Pittsburgh. With Diontae Johnson out and the passing game struggling, Mooney's deep speed could be the incentive they need to open up the passing game and provide a spark.
When healthy, Johnson is the reliable underneath option and Pickens is the big, physical outside threat. Mooney would fit in nicely as the burner who can open up things for both Johnson and Pickens.