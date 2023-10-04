3 Players Steelers Must Target to Remain in the Playoff Race

1 of 3

Simply put, the Steelers offense isn't good enough to be a playoff team. The defense had an off day against the Texans, but the struggling offense has simply become par for the course.

Pittsburgh is dead last in ESPN's offensive efficiency metric while the defense is No. 1. Hopes were high ahead of the season that Kenny Pickett would take the next step in his development. He hasn't, though, and he suffered a knee injury that is expected to lead to a "brief absence".

Mitchell Trubisky is a good backup quarterback, but the Steelers don't need a backup. They need a starter.

The Steelers had opportunities to pursue a veteran this offseason. Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr were both available at one time or another, instead, they chose to wait and see if Pickett could be the guy.

Now that they've seen what that option looks like, they could decide to go after another veteran in Kirk Cousins. The Vikings are off to a 1-3 start with Cousins under center and the Vikings didn't extend the 35-year-old this offseason, indicating they may be ready to move on.

With the Steelers supporting cast including Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, George Pickens and Diontae Johnson (when healthy), the right quarterback could be getting much better results.