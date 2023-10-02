NFL Rumors: Steelers' Kenny Pickett Avoids ACL Injury in Knee; Absence Will Be Brief

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett avoided an ACL injury based on the initial testing, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo added he may be limited to a "brief absence."

Pickett suffered a knee injury during the second half of Pittsburgh's Week 4 game against the Houston Texans. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest and replaced by former Chicago Bears signal-caller Mitch Trubisky.

While Trubisky is at least a veteran with plenty of NFL experience, there was optimism surrounding Pickett entering the season.

The 2022 first-round pick flashed his potential at times even while struggling overall as a rookie with seven touchdown passes to nine interceptions. Then he impressed during preseason going into his second year, which seemed to suggest he could turn a corner.

Yet he has been inconsistent at the start of his second season while completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 803 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

Attention now turns to Trubisky with Pickett likely to sidelined for a spell.