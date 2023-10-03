NBA Trades That Would Feel Just Wrong

2 of 4

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Miami Heat receive: James Harden



Philadelphia 76ers receive: Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin and a future first-round pick swap



Apologies to Tyler Herro, but you actually aren't safe from more trade talks. Not as long as Miami remains in need of a perimeter shot-creator who could help Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo unlock this team's championship potential.



Harden, who skipped the Sixers media day amid his ongoing attempt to get traded out of Philly, remains a capable candidate for that role. He may no longer have quite as much burst as he once did or the bonkers scoring numbers of his prime, but he just topped 20 points per game for the 11th consecutive season while also collecting the second assists title of his career.



The 34-year-old would work wonders out of the pick-and-roll with Adebayo or even Butler, plus he could, in theory at least, offer some off-ball value as a career 36.3 percent three-point shooter. Then again, that "in theory" qualifier is necessary, because he doesn't always stay engaged when he's not involved in the offensive action.



And that essentially gets us to where everything feels off with a Harden-Heat deal. He doesn't have bad blood with the franchise, but he hardly feels like an ideal fit for the club's famed #culture. He has a tendency to float around the court at times (particularly on defense), and he's right in the middle of his third messy split from a team in the past three years.



As badly as the Heat might need his offense, they may not want any part of the media circus that often follows him. It's probably telling that no sooner had Miami learned it had lost the Damian Lillard sweepstakes that Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald were reporting the Heat were "not expected to pursue Harden."



Maybe that's just as well, since Philly's interest in this potential package is probably debatable. While Martin would be an easy fit, Herro's defensive limitations could make him tricky to slot alongside Tyrese Maxey. And a future pick swap hardly moves the needle for a contender that needs to prove it can win big to Joel Embiid sooner than later.

