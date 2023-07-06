NBA Rumors: Knicks Have Firm Stance on Price in Damian Lillard, James Harden Trades

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The New York Knicks were believed to be in the hunt for a star player this offseason, but they aren't willing to give up too much to land one.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, "As of earlier this week, the Knicks were said to be steadfast in holding to their own price point for any top players available via trade, including Damian Lillard" or James Harden.

