    NBA Rumors: Knicks Have Firm Stance on Price in Damian Lillard, James Harden Trades

    Doric SamJuly 6, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 27: A detail is pictured of the New York Knicks uniform and New York Knicks logo during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
    Nic Antaya/Getty Images

    The New York Knicks were believed to be in the hunt for a star player this offseason, but they aren't willing to give up too much to land one.

    According to SNY's Ian Begley, "As of earlier this week, the Knicks were said to be steadfast in holding to their own price point for any top players available via trade, including Damian Lillard" or James Harden.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

