Karl-Anthony Towns Talks Jimmy Butler Relationship, Infamous Timberwolves Practice

AP Photo/Craig Lassig

Jimmy Butler's heated practice with the Minnesota Timberwolves while he was seeking a trade from the team in October 2018 has become the stuff of legend.

Butler and a group of backups reportedly won scrimmages against the team's starters, and he yelled at then-president of basketball operations and head coach Tom Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden, among others.

During an appearance on Paul George's Podcast P, Karl-Anthony Towns recalled the infamous practice:

"We had practice. We had that game. It was the four starters, and it was Jimmy, his boy from Marquette [Darius Johnson-]Odom and three other guys who ended up—I think one of them actually ended up being a starter for us. I was balling. He was passing a lot. He got one free throw. I know we had a moment where we were arguing with each other. He said some s--t. I said some s--t back. I wasn't going for that.

"[Thibodeau] started getting that shakes. See Thibs shaking, and I was like—Thibs, like, getting happy, he's like smiling, you know. He got a little smile with that s--t.

"They ended up winning the game. I think they got a last-second shot to go in. So, it was like a quick, like, little scrimmage, whatever. And then I remember the whole thing happened where he's screaming at the people and everything. I guess practice is over."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.