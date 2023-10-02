Bryce James to Visit Ohio State; Son of Lakers' LeBron Is 3-Star Guard for 2025 Class

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Bryce James, son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is planning to make an unofficial visit to Ohio State, according to On3's Joe Tipton and the Columbus Dispatch's Adam Jardy.

James is a 3-star shooting guard and the No. 129 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2025 class. He so far has a scholarship offer from Duquesne.

