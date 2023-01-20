Report: Bronny James Has Oregon, Ohio State, USC in Top 3; Will Commit After Season

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bronny James is the last top 50 player in the 2023 high school class to make his college decision.

It appears we won't be waiting much longer.

Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported James has narrowed his choices to Ohio State, USC and Oregon and will make a final determination at the end of Sierra Canyon's season.

