    Report: Bronny James Has Oregon, Ohio State, USC in Top 3; Will Commit After Season

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 20, 2023

    LA CANADA-FLINTRIDGE, CA - JANUARY 18: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon High School, son of LeBron James of the NBA Los Angeles Lakers, cheers on teammates from the bench during the second half against St. Francis High School on January 18, 2023 in La Canada-Flintridge, California. James did not play. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    Bronny James is the last top 50 player in the 2023 high school class to make his college decision.

    It appears we won't be waiting much longer.

    Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported James has narrowed his choices to Ohio State, USC and Oregon and will make a final determination at the end of Sierra Canyon's season.

