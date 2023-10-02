X

    Morey: Joel Embiid Committed to Winning with 76ers amid James Harden, Trade Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 15: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nets 121-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey isn't concerned with Joel Embiid's commitment level even as the franchise remains in a state of flux thanks to James Harden's trade request.

    "I spoke to Joel yesterday," Morey told reporters at media day Monday. "Joel loves this team, loves this city, and is committed to winning a championship here."

    Embiid addressed the drama as well.

    "I think I'm pretty smart, but most of the time, too, you can have guys wanting one thing, but it might not be good for the team," he said. "These guys, they get paid to make those decisions, so that's why I leave it up to them."

    He expressed confidence in the team as presently constructed too:

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Embiid: "I believe any team that I'm on is going to have a chance [to win a title]. We just need a little bit of luck and to stay healthy." <a href="https://t.co/w5uW0vKi0I">https://t.co/w5uW0vKi0I</a>

    Some wondered whether the reigning MVP was fanning the flames a bit with his immediate reaction to the trade reportedly sending Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics.

    Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid

    This off-season was fun lmao

    While the Celtics (Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis) and Milwaukee Bucks (Damian Lillard) have added big pieces to the roster this offseason, the Sixers are basically running it back. Between that and the Harden saga, you wouldn't blame Embiid for feeling a little frustrated.

    Mason Ginsberg @MasonGinsberg

    Most people will be focused on Milwaukee and Boston because of all this maneuvering but I'm just over here wondering what the hell Joel Embiid must think about all this while he's still stuck with a disgruntled James Harden and a supporting cast that has no chance against either. <a href="https://t.co/y1UQACNARb">https://t.co/y1UQACNARb</a>

    Based on how media day is unfolding, there appears to be no resolution on the Harden front, either.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the 10-time All-Star didn't show up for Philly's media day and that "there doesn't appear to be any traction on a trade."

    For Morey's part, he disputed the notion he's a "liar," a word Harden used to describe him in August. Beyond that, he remained pretty diplomatic on the situation.

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Morey on his interpretation of what Harden said this summer: "He said what he meant, and I think that was well reported on…i haven't responded to that because i think it falls flat on its face"

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    Morey: "We expect [Harden] to be here and we're handling it as such." <a href="https://t.co/AToXlr1FTG">https://t.co/AToXlr1FTG</a>

    David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

    Morey, on the turn w/Harden: "It was hard. I think there are many people who've worked with him for some time, but I've been right there with anyone else...I like him as a person. It was hard that he felt like that was the right course of action for him at that point."

    Morey also gave the impression the front office hasn't shifted in its stance on a trade. He told reporters the Sixers want to get back a player that can meaningfully help them now along with draft compensation.

    Harden's absence is unquestionably one of the biggest stories surrounding media day. But through their straightforward remarks, Morey and Embiid provided little the way of theatrics.