Morey: Joel Embiid Committed to Winning with 76ers amid James Harden, Trade Rumors

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey isn't concerned with Joel Embiid's commitment level even as the franchise remains in a state of flux thanks to James Harden's trade request.

"I spoke to Joel yesterday," Morey told reporters at media day Monday. "Joel loves this team, loves this city, and is committed to winning a championship here."

Embiid addressed the drama as well.

"I think I'm pretty smart, but most of the time, too, you can have guys wanting one thing, but it might not be good for the team," he said. "These guys, they get paid to make those decisions, so that's why I leave it up to them."

He expressed confidence in the team as presently constructed too:

Some wondered whether the reigning MVP was fanning the flames a bit with his immediate reaction to the trade reportedly sending Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics.

While the Celtics (Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis) and Milwaukee Bucks (Damian Lillard) have added big pieces to the roster this offseason, the Sixers are basically running it back. Between that and the Harden saga, you wouldn't blame Embiid for feeling a little frustrated.

Based on how media day is unfolding, there appears to be no resolution on the Harden front, either.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the 10-time All-Star didn't show up for Philly's media day and that "there doesn't appear to be any traction on a trade."

For Morey's part, he disputed the notion he's a "liar," a word Harden used to describe him in August. Beyond that, he remained pretty diplomatic on the situation.

Morey also gave the impression the front office hasn't shifted in its stance on a trade. He told reporters the Sixers want to get back a player that can meaningfully help them now along with draft compensation.