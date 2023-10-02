NBA Rumors: Celtics, Payton Pritchard Open Contract Talks after Jrue Holiday Trade

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have "opened extension talks" with guard Payton Pritchard, according to The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

Weiss reported the Celtics "still have a gap to close" however.

Pritchard is eligible for restricted free agency, so waiting to sign a new contract and having a strong 2023-24 season could put him in line for a nice payday.

Weiss and colleague Jay King reported in June the 25-year-old "has made it clear he hopes to be traded this summer." At the time, it looked like his path to regular playing time, the kind that would help increase his market value, would be obstructed somewhat.

Then Boston shipped out Marcus Smart as part of the Kristaps Porziņģis, which moved Pritchard up the depth chart. Yet he might be back at square one after the agreed to acquire Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Pritchard was a solid backup for the Celtics in 2021-22, averaging 15.9 points and 5.0 assists per 36 minutes, according to Basketball Reference. He also shot 41.2 percent from three-point range.

The 6'1" guard's efficiency fell off a bit in 2022-23 as he hit only 36.4 percent of his long-range attempts, and he was limited to 48 games thanks to both injuries and generally slipping out of the lineup.

NBA teams are willing to give good money to good backup guards.

Tyus Jones got a two-year, $29 million contract from the Memphis Grizzlies ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Gabe Vincent signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason for $33 million over three years. At the lower end, the Chicago Bulls gave Jevon Carter a three-year, $19.5 million deal that included a player option for 2025-26.

Pritchard is arguably incentivized to wait and hit free agency before he commits to a new contract. That way he'll better understand his role in Boston long term.