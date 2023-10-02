Video: Taylor Swift, Blake Lively Celebrate Isiah Pacheco TD During Chiefs vs. Jets

Elsa/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs had a celebrity-studded crowd cheering on the team's 17-point first quarter against the New York Jets Sunday.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were among those in attendance at MetLife Stadium to watch as Isiah Pacheco made the longest touchdown run of his career.

The New Jersey native ran the ball 48 yards for the Chiefs' first touchdown of the evening as Swift and Lively celebrated in a suite.

This is the second consecutive game the Chiefs have played with Swift watching from the stands. She arrived for the team's Week 3 contest against the Chicago Bears last week as rumors of her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce gained traction.

Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy reported Wednesday that Swift would be in attendance at the Jets' game, and that prices were likely to spike in response.