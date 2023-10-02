Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 6

2 of 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Williams produced the high numbers everyone expected him to put up against Colorado.

The reigning Heisman winner turned in season highs of 403 passing yards and six touchdown throws in the 48-41 victory.

Williams' big Saturday boosted him from a co-favorite alongside Penix on the Heisman odds board to the clear favorite.

The USC quarterback finished September with 1,601 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and just a single interception.

Williams should have a less stressful Week 6 against the Arizona Wildcats before he faces the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 7 and then the Utah Utes in Week 8.

Williams also has to play Washington and Oregon in November, so he will have ample opportunities to confirm his favorite status.

Penix authored his fifth straight 300-yard performance through the air in Week 5. He did not throw a touchdown in the win over Arizona, but he moved one yard short of the 2,000-yard mark for the season.

Penix and the Huskies have a week off before they play the biggest game of their season to date against Oregon on October 14.