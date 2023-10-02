AL Wild Card 2023: Rangers vs. Rays Hot Takes from MLB Twitter

Cole Burston/Getty Images

With the postseason field set, baseball fans can now look forward to watching the Texas Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round of the MLB postseason during Wild Card week.

Following Sunday's results, the two 90-plus win squads found out that they'll be facing each other in one of the most anticipated battles of the entire postseason.

After getting off to a historically great start, Tampa Bay cooled off just a bit in the middle of the campaign and eventually got surpassed by the Baltimore Orioles and their young, talented core.

Despite winning 99 games, it just wasn't enough to clinch an AL East crown.

They'll still be viewed as one of the favorites to come out of the American League given their wealth of postseason experience.

As for the Rangers, they were involved in one of the most tightly-contested divisional races in recent memory with the Houston Astros that went down to the final day of the regular season.

The two teams finished tied at 90-72 but Houston held the tiebreaker against its in-state Rival, clinching the division and a first-round bye.

Texas now finds itself having one of the toughest draws of any postseason squad.

MLB fans are more hyped about this one than any other Wild Card series.

The Rangers and Rays have a bit of postseason history, with the two teams meeting up back in both 2010 and 2011. Texas came out on top in both series as they were undergoing one of the most successful periods in franchise history, making it to the World Series in each of those seasons.