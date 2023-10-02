X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    AL Wild Card 2023: Rangers vs. Rays Hot Takes from MLB Twitter

    Francisco RosaOctober 2, 2023

    TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 30: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays points to the dugout as he takes his at bat in the tenth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
    Cole Burston/Getty Images

    With the postseason field set, baseball fans can now look forward to watching the Texas Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round of the MLB postseason during Wild Card week.

    Following Sunday's results, the two 90-plus win squads found out that they'll be facing each other in one of the most anticipated battles of the entire postseason.

    After getting off to a historically great start, Tampa Bay cooled off just a bit in the middle of the campaign and eventually got surpassed by the Baltimore Orioles and their young, talented core.

    Despite winning 99 games, it just wasn't enough to clinch an AL East crown.

    They'll still be viewed as one of the favorites to come out of the American League given their wealth of postseason experience.

    As for the Rangers, they were involved in one of the most tightly-contested divisional races in recent memory with the Houston Astros that went down to the final day of the regular season.

    The two teams finished tied at 90-72 but Houston held the tiebreaker against its in-state Rival, clinching the division and a first-round bye.

    AL Wild Card 2023: Rangers vs. Rays Hot Takes from MLB Twitter
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Texas now finds itself having one of the toughest draws of any postseason squad.

    MLB fans are more hyped about this one than any other Wild Card series.

    Kyle Burger @kyle_burger

    Rays vs Rangers <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WildCard?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WildCard</a> Series<br><br>Tues. - Game 1 - 3:08 p.m. (ABC)<br>Wed. - Game 2 - 3:08 p.m. (ABC)<br>Thurs. - Game 3* - 3:08 p.m. (ABC)

    TXRangersUpdates @TXRUpdates

    What a crazy ride… and i mean crazy ride. for the first time since 2016 the Rangers will be playing Postseason Baseball starting Tuesday vs the Tampa Bay Rays. It's been hard but we finally got here what a amazing season going from a 68 win season in 2022 to 90 win season this… <a href="https://t.co/cP2k3fhEvw">pic.twitter.com/cP2k3fhEvw</a>

    💙⚾️ Christina/Elizabeth 💙💥 @TBRaysTwins

    RAYS VS RANGERS WILD CARD SERIES!!! 🥳🥳👏👏

    tsunami papì @supermario_257

    Rays vs Rangers Wild card week is gonna be sooo good

    David Patino @david_patin0

    Good ole rangers vs rays matchup just like in 2010 and 2011 <a href="https://t.co/CWh5fhZ6Ri">https://t.co/CWh5fhZ6Ri</a>

    TravisSZN @Maupay_Utd

    It's official, Rangers vs Rays at the trop for the wildcard. Bring it on

    Ance🌵 @ancelarmstrong_

    2010 Texas Rangers: 90-72, beat the Rays in the first round of the playoffs. Go to World Series<br><br>2023 Texas Rangers: 90-72 play the Rays in the first round of the playoffs. ????<br><br>👀

    Roman @BadNewsJays

    Rangers-Rays wild card series <a href="https://t.co/bW6os1Alg9">pic.twitter.com/bW6os1Alg9</a>

    Ohio's Nick @ohiosnick

    My favorite games heading into <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLB</a> Wild Card week<br><br>Rangers/Rays<br>Marlins/Phillies <br><br>WE HAVE POSTSEASON BASEBALL FOLKS!!

    Rob @RobertP4994

    WOuld have much rather Miami play the Brewers but excited to see that young team, also Rangers v. Rays is insane <a href="https://t.co/9zr5x59ALb">https://t.co/9zr5x59ALb</a>

    charger #Boltup(2-2)⚡️ @713SOD

    everything is literally pointing to the Rangers getting bounced in the wild card round by the Rays

    The Rangers and Rays have a bit of postseason history, with the two teams meeting up back in both 2010 and 2011. Texas came out on top in both series as they were undergoing one of the most successful periods in franchise history, making it to the World Series in each of those seasons.

    The latest chapter will begin Tuesday at 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC.