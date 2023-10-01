WNBA Finals 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Aces vs. Liberty Matchup

2 of 3

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Two of the best players in the league will clash on a nightly basis when the Liberty and Aces meet in the Finals.

Stewart was named the recipient of the 2023 WNBA MVP award, but it was a slim margin of victory. Aces star A'ja Wilson finished third in the voting with 433 points, behind Stewart's 446 and Suns star Alyssa Thomas' 439.

Wilson played in all 40 games this season and averaged 22.8 points on 55.7 percent shooting, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.4 steals. Stewart also didn't miss a game and averaged a career-high 23.0 points along with 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals. Both players put forth MVP-worthy campaigns, but Wilson's third-place finish still felt like a snub.

Wilson, who even inexplicably received a fourth-place vote, admitted that not winning the MVP award this year "hurt like hell." Now, she gets the opportunity to exact some revenge on Stewart.

New York's star forward has not performed particularly well against Las Vegas this year. Stewart was held to under 20 points and less than 40 percent from the field in three out of the five matchups against the Aces.