Joel Embiid After Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday Trades: 'This Off-Season Was Fun Lmao'

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had a perhaps cryptic reaction to news of Jrue Holiday getting traded to the Boston Celtics.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Holiday is on his way to Boston from the Portland Trail Blazers, a deal that comes less than a week after he was sent to the Blazers in the Damian Lillard trade.

Shortly after the story broke, Embiid said the NBA offseason "was fun":

His use of past tense is interesting because there's at least one more big piece still on the board, and he shares a team with him.

While James Harden remains a member of the Sixers, his antipathy toward president of basketball operations Daryl Morey hasn't waned.

Holiday's rumored trade to Boston is both good and bad on that front.

The Los Angeles Clippers, Harden's preferred destination, could've theoretically made a play for the two-time All-Star and instead still have a need for a veteran point guard in their backcourt. However, the Sixers were reportedly interested in Holiday as well, and getting him would've provided them with some cover to jettison Harden for what they perceive to be a lesser return than they were originally hoping to get.

When it comes to Embiid's tweet, one could've also read his message as a veiled dig at the Sixers' front office.

Philadelphia hasn't significantly upgraded its roster this offseason and watched two rivals in the Eastern Conference act aggressively to improve their championship odds. The Bucks emerged to win the Lillard sweepstakes, while the Celtics reshuffled their squad by adding Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis.

Embiid can't be thrilled at the moment.

Few NBA superstars are more savvy on social media than the reigning Most Valuable Player. He knows exactly when fans will attempt to read between the lines with something he posted.