    Joel Embiid After Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday Trades: 'This Off-Season Was Fun Lmao'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 1, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 30: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 30, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had a perhaps cryptic reaction to news of Jrue Holiday getting traded to the Boston Celtics.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Holiday is on his way to Boston from the Portland Trail Blazers, a deal that comes less than a week after he was sent to the Blazers in the Damian Lillard trade.

    Shortly after the story broke, Embiid said the NBA offseason "was fun":

    Joel "Troel" Embiid @JoelEmbiid

    This off-season was fun lmao

    His use of past tense is interesting because there's at least one more big piece still on the board, and he shares a team with him.

    While James Harden remains a member of the Sixers, his antipathy toward president of basketball operations Daryl Morey hasn't waned.

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    James Harden had a party and had the club holding up Daryl Morey is a liar signs <a href="https://t.co/DvtK1BJ5ZY">pic.twitter.com/DvtK1BJ5ZY</a>

    Holiday's rumored trade to Boston is both good and bad on that front.

    The Los Angeles Clippers, Harden's preferred destination, could've theoretically made a play for the two-time All-Star and instead still have a need for a veteran point guard in their backcourt. However, the Sixers were reportedly interested in Holiday as well, and getting him would've provided them with some cover to jettison Harden for what they perceive to be a lesser return than they were originally hoping to get.

    When it comes to Embiid's tweet, one could've also read his message as a veiled dig at the Sixers' front office.

    Philadelphia hasn't significantly upgraded its roster this offseason and watched two rivals in the Eastern Conference act aggressively to improve their championship odds. The Bucks emerged to win the Lillard sweepstakes, while the Celtics reshuffled their squad by adding Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis.

    Embiid can't be thrilled at the moment.

    Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

    If you're Joel Embiid and you're looking at the rest of the East right now, what are you thinking?

    alex @steven_lebron

    bucks add dame lillard. celtics add jrue holiday. sixers watching james harden bring out a "daryl morey is a liar" sign at the club.

    Mason Ginsberg @MasonGinsberg

    Most people will be focused on Milwaukee and Boston because of all this maneuvering but I'm just over here wondering what the hell Joel Embiid must think about all this while he's still stuck with a disgruntled James Harden and a supporting cast that has no chance against either. <a href="https://t.co/y1UQACNARb">https://t.co/y1UQACNARb</a>

    Few NBA superstars are more savvy on social media than the reigning Most Valuable Player. He knows exactly when fans will attempt to read between the lines with something he posted.

    Maybe Embiid simply reveled in the chaos of the NBA offseason. But nobody will be surprised if there were additional layers to his message.