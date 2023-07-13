NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden 'Determined to Start Next Season in a Clippers Jersey'

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

James Harden's desire to get traded from the Philadelphia 76ers "has not changed," according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

Amick reported Harden is "still determined to start next season in a [Los Angeles] Clippers jersey."

However, Amick said earlier in the report that the executives he spoke with during the NBA Summer League "were universally convinced that the Sixers are now attempting to keep Harden."

Effectively calling the 10-time All-Star's bluff would be a dangerous game for Philly.

Harden put the Houston Rockets in an untenable position in January 2021 when he publicly lamented the state of the franchise. ESPN's Tim MacMahon detailed how creating an atmosphere where the organization regularly catered to the guard's whims only magnified the impact of his discontent.

The same situation basically played out with the Brooklyn Nets a year later.

Harden famously shot 2-of-11 from the field for four points in what proved to be his final game with the team, a loss to the Sacramento Kings. He then missed Brooklyn's next four contests, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported at the time there was some belief "he's purposely shutting down to send a message on his waning desire to remain with the Nets."

The circumstances are a little different for the 33-year-old this time around, though.

This offseason has given Harden a bit of a reality check. He eventually triggered his $35.6 million player option after the available reporting pointed to how a max contract wouldn't be forthcoming with the Sixers or any other team.

If the 2017-18 MVP has designs on securing one more big payday, he needs to have a suitably big year in the season ahead. Sulking in Philadelphia or holding out altogether will only drive his value down further.

The Sixers might be banking on that. They and Harden can be unified in their quest for a title and mutually benefit from what amounts to a marriage of convenience. Next summer, they can go their separate ways.

But just as the Rockets and Nets how well that gambit worked out for them.