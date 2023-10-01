NFL Rumors: Bears Bench Chase Claypool Following Comments About Coaches, Usage

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears appear to be moving on from wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Claypool will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Claypool made headlines this week with critical comments about his usage, saying he's not been put in a place to succeed this season.

"I think rehoning what I want to do really well in, and that's just the things that I can control, like the effort on plays and finishing blocks," Claypool told reporters Friday. "Those are things I can control and things I've been making sure to just master these few weeks. Those are things I can control. The other stuff I can't worry about. Just got to be at the right place at the right time, and hopefully that falls into place."

Claypool has recorded just four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown through the first three weeks.

Rapoport also reported "wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown will be active for the first time, sources say, a reward for St. Brown's great week of practice."

