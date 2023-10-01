NFL Rumors: Bears Bench Chase Claypool Following Comments About Coaches, Usage

NFL Rumors: Bears Bench Chase Claypool Following Comments About Coaches, UsageOctober 1, 2023
The Chicago Bears appear to be moving on from wide receiver Chase Claypool.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Claypool will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Claypool made headlines this week with critical comments about his usage, saying he's not been put in a place to succeed this season.
"I think rehoning what I want to do really well in, and that's just the things that I can control, like the effort on plays and finishing blocks," Claypool told reporters Friday. "Those are things I can control and things I've been making sure to just master these few weeks. Those are things I can control. The other stuff I can't worry about. Just got to be at the right place at the right time, and hopefully that falls into place."
Claypool has recorded just four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown through the first three weeks.
Rapoport also reported "wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown will be active for the first time, sources say, a reward for St. Brown's great week of practice."
