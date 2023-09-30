Rory McIlroy Has Heated Ryder Cup Confrontation With USA Caddie Joe LaCava on Video

Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Tensions were running high toward the end of Saturday's Ryder Cup play.

Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark beat Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy in the day's final four-ball match. On the 18th green, McIlroy had what appeared to be a heated exchange with Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava.

The four-time major champion took issue with LaCava celebrating for too long as he was preparing for a putt that would've tied the match. His frustration carried over into the parking lot, where the NBC cameras caught McIlroy again confronting LaCava.

This is the second hat-related controversy involving Cantlay to some degree. Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir reported the 31-year-old declined to wear the United States' team hat as a form of protest over his lack of compensation for the event.

The United States trails Europe by five points thanks to a disastrous opening day. The U.S. dropped all four of the foursomes in Friday's morning session to dig itself into a deep hole.