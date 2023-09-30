X

    Rory McIlroy Has Heated Ryder Cup Confrontation With USA Caddie Joe LaCava on Video

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 30, 2023

    Rome , Italy - 30 September 2023; Rory McIlroy of Europe speaks to Joe LaCava, caddie for Patrick Cantlay of USA, after their match during the afternoon fourball matches on day two of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
    Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

    Tensions were running high toward the end of Saturday's Ryder Cup play.

    Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark beat Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy in the day's final four-ball match. On the 18th green, McIlroy had what appeared to be a heated exchange with Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava.

    Golf on CBS ⛳ @GolfonCBS

    A bit of drama on the 18th green. <br><br>Rory was upset with Cantlay's caddie for waving his hat before he putted.<br>(via NBC) <a href="https://t.co/Qw6kaRehDg">pic.twitter.com/Qw6kaRehDg</a>

    Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS

    Luke Donald clarifies that Rory asked Joe LaCava to move out of the way on 18 and he didn't move and kept waving his hat, and Rory was not happy about that. Goes against what LaCava told Steve Sands on NBC that Rory was laughing about it.

    The four-time major champion took issue with LaCava celebrating for too long as he was preparing for a putt that would've tied the match. His frustration carried over into the parking lot, where the NBC cameras caught McIlroy again confronting LaCava.

    Sky Sports Golf @SkySportsGolf

    A furious Rory McIlroy confronted a Team USA caddie in the car park, after he was spotted waving his cap in McIlroy's face when lining up his final putt on 18… 😳 <a href="https://t.co/N0SaDg7AsS">pic.twitter.com/N0SaDg7AsS</a>

    This is the second hat-related controversy involving Cantlay to some degree. Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir reported the 31-year-old declined to wear the United States' team hat as a form of protest over his lack of compensation for the event.

    The United States trails Europe by five points thanks to a disastrous opening day. The U.S. dropped all four of the foursomes in Friday's morning session to dig itself into a deep hole.

    For a team that desperately needs some sort of spark to mount a massive comeback Sunday, LaCava may have provided one.

    Rory McIlroy Has Heated Ryder Cup Confrontation With USA Caddie Joe LaCava on Video
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon